Guerrilla ceramist, Louise McVey, Stockingfield Artwork Projects - Scottish Canals

Stockingfield Bridge is an ambitious £13.7 million project to reconnect three communities in north Glasgow and complete the last linkage in the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath.The Scotsman spoke to artist, Louise McVey, about her sculpture which will feature at the bridge.

Louise, a ceramic graffiti artist based in the west end of Glasgow. She is proposing two artworks, one a sculptural intervention modelled on her guerrilla ceramic work in Glasgow in collaboration with a well-known metal worker. This would be situated under the main deck. The other piece would involve several benches combined with planting and fruit trees. She would work with the local community to make a series of ceramic panels that would then decorate the benches. These would be located across the site.

Stockingfield Bridge

The development of the Stockingfield foot and cycle bridge will represent a significant active travel improvement on the Forth & Clyde Canal.

will provide an important new linkage between the communities of Ruchill, Gilshochill and Maryhill improving access between these communities and also open up routes to the leisure and employment opportunities in the west end and city centre.

The bridge itself will be of a curved design with a viewing platform. The main foundation pile will be on the east bank at Ruchill sweeping north to Gilshochill and south to Maryhill.

The new crossing will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the canal at towpath level rather than having to exit the towpath to use a potentially dangerous road tunnel, before rejoining the canal towpath again.

Scottish Canals expect that the increased access to the green and blue spaces of the canal in North Glasgow will boost recreational activity in the area. Further landscaping and the artistic style of the bridge will create a prominent structure in the area which will provide increased access for walkers, runners and cyclists.