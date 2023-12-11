Aberdeen event will run for a record six days in 2024

One of Scotland's leading crime writing festivals is to return with an exploration of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin, a theatre show recalling a ground-breaking investigation into the discovery of the lifeless body of a child in Aberdeen, and an exhibition exploring the links between Victorian criminals in the city and tattoos.

Aberdeen’s Granite Noir festival has been expanded into a six-day event – two more days than last year – for its eighth edition in 2024 in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coming festival will feature a celebration of Agatha Christie’s celebrated Belgian detective character with special appearances from actor David Suchet and author Sophie Hannah, who has been writing new Poirot novels over the past decade.

The crimes of Peter Tobin wil be recalled at Aberdeen's Granite Noir festival in February. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Irish author Jackie Uí Chionna will be discussing her book on Emily Anderson, who has been hailed as Britain’s greatest female codebreaker. Marie Cassidy will be exploring how her career as Ireland’s first female state pathologist inspired her to write a novel.

David Swindle, a detective with Strathclyde Police for more than 30 years, will be recalling the crimes of Tobin, who was convicted of three murders in Scotland. His criminology lecture The Makings of a Murderer is also expected to feature the likes of Jack the Ripper, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe, Fred and Rose West, and The Moors Murderers, Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Best-selling British author Lisa Jewell will be among the special guests, along with lawyers-turned novelists Catherine Kirwarn and Ruth Mancini, and rising star Alice Slater, author of Death of a Bookseller.

International guests heading for Granite Noir include Norwegian novelists Agnes Ravatn and Jørn Lier Horst, Icelandic authors Sólveig Pálsdóttir and Óskar Guðmundsson.

Aberdeen's Granite Noir festival will be expanded into a six-day event in February.

Scottish writers in the programme include Denise Mina, Michael J Malone, Emma Christie, Phil Miller, Ajay Close, Hannah Lavery, Alan Windram and Louise Welsh.

Special events include a cocktail-themed exploration of Ian Fleming's James Bond books, a crime comedy improv event, and events exploring how food and poison are used in crime novels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Burgess, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, which produces the festival, said: “We’re really proud of how this year’s festival is shaping up – we’ve extended the main event to six days, which makes this the longest Granite Noir to date

“There’s so much for crime writing fans of all ages to immerse themselves in with author talks, exhibitions, theatrical performances and more, exploring themes including mystery, thrillers and horror.

Actor David Suchet will be among the special guests at Aberdeen's Granite Noir festival in February.

"Some of the biggest names in the genre will be joining us alongside a selection of the best up-and-coming writers for what’s sure to be an unforgettable festival.”

Creative Scotland literature officer Katalina Watt said: “Granite Noir is a pillar of Scotland’s literary landscape, reflecting the nation’s love for dark writing including crime and gothic.

"The festival brings authors and audiences together to its home of Aberdeen to celebrate giants of the genre like Sophie Hannah and iconic Poirot star David Suchet, alongside fresh talent shaking things up like Alice Slater.”

Martin Greig, culture chief on the city council, said: “It’s great to welcome Granite Noir back for its eighth year. The festival has been extended to six days because of strong support from the public.