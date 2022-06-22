The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary, with thousands flocking to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset for the five-day event.

The music event has opened its gates this morning, signalling its return for the first time in three years after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis marked the opening of the gates with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a picture: “Gates are OPEN… Welcome everyone to Glastonbury 2022!”.

Shortly after 7am queues of traffic have already formed around the Glastonbury Festival site in Pilton, Somerset as festival-goers look to beat travel disruption caused by rail strikes.

Stewards in high visibility jackets have been guiding hundreds of vehicles on and around the site as many of those making their way to the festival have opted to avoid train journeys.

For those who have travelled to the festival’s nearest railway station, Castle Cary, current travel estimates anticipate a 28-minute journey to the site.

