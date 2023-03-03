Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Sir Elton John at the top of the bill.

The festival announced more than 50 other acts for its 2023 line-up on Friday with hundreds more expected to be added in the coming months.

Guns N’ Roses were booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because she “changed her touring plans”

53% of the 55 names on this week’s partial lineup announcement – with many more acts still to come – are male. Eavis said she remained “entirely focused on balancing our bill. It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.”

Glastonbury line up confirmed

As well as the headliners the line-up also includes Christine And The Queens, Fatboy Slim, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maneskin, Rudimental, Slowthai, Thundercat and Young Fathers.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon, despite Roxy Music being heavily rumoured, the BBC said.

Dates and stages for headliners at Glastonbury 2023

Arctic Monkeys, who recently released their seventh album The Car, will close the Pyramid Stage on Friday night – their third time topping the bill.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Lizzo will play immediately before and has joint headline billing on the line-up poster.