Future of deaf festival in ‘severe doubt’ after being turned down for Creative Scotland funding

New event was launched in 2022 to coincide with the Fringe

Scotland’s major new celebration of deaf culture, language and heritage is in jeopardy after being snubbed for public funding.

The Edinburgh Deaf Festival attracted a total audience of more than 4,500 in its first two years after being instigated to coincide with the Fringe by Deaf Action, the world’s oldest deaf charity.

However plans for future festivals have been thrown into turmoil after the event was encouraged to apply for public funding then turned down.

The Edinburgh Deaf Festival was launched in 2022. PIcture: Colin Hattersley

Its return in 2023 is said to be in “severe doubt" without urgent intervention from the government or Creative Scotland.

Deaf Action has told culture secretary Angus Robertson that the loss of the event would be "catastrophic" for deaf people in Scotland.

Drama, comedy, film, exhibitions and children’s entertainment featured in more than 60 events in this year’s programme, which featured artists and performers from across the UK, Finland and Canada.

The charity claims its treatment is at odds with a government action plan to make Scotland “the best place in the world” for British Sign Language users to live, work, visit and learn.

Philip Gerrard is chief executive of the charity Deaf Action, which runs the Edinburgh Deaf Festival. Picture: Colin Hattersley

The blueprint states: “Creative Scotland prioritises equality, diversity and inclusion within artistic and creative activities. It supports a diverse range of creative people, communities, and activity, promoting an equality of opportunity to create, participate and engage.

“BSL users will have full access to the cultural life of Scotland, and equal opportunities to enjoy and contribute to culture and the arts, and are encouraged to share BSL and deaf culture with the people of Scotland.”

Citing the culture commitments, Deaf Action chief executive Philip Gerrard has warned Mr Robertson: “Losing the festival would mean this aspect of the plan risks falling at the first hurdle.”

A Deaf Action spokeswoman said: “Deaf Action has many calls on its limited resources and simply cannot continue as sole funder.

Deaf Action chief executive Philip Gerrard, festival ambassador Nadia Nadarajah, festival producer Jamie Rea and actor Amy Murray at the launch of the Edinburgh Deaf Festival this year. Picture: Colin Hattersley

"We’re calling on the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland to take urgent action in order to help find a way forward, or the 2024 event will be at risk. We’re writing to the Scottish Government, MSPs, councillors and other elected representatives to ask for help and support in securing the festival’s future.”

Mr Gerrard said: “While I understand the difficult nature of allocating funding, there’s no doubt the Edinburgh Deaf Festival is unique in what it offers to the deaf community and cultural sector in Scotland.

“There’s simply no competition to be had. We are at a loss to understand how the needs of the deaf community will be met, if not by us.”

Deaf comedian Gavin Lilley, who performed in the 2022 festival, said: “It’s a sad reality that it’s more challenging for deaf artists to develop their careers and build a reputation compared to hearing performers. The festival was a brilliant launchpad for my career as a stand up comedian.”

Craig McCulloch and Petre Dobre have been among the performers to appear in the Edinburgh Deaf Festival. Picture: Colin Hattersley

A Creative Scotland spokeswoman said: “Demand for our funding continues to be immense, with the number of applications recently growing by over 50 per cent and the total of financial requests doubling, which is far more than we have the budget to support.

"While we recognise the strengths of the applications from Deaf Action, unfortunately due to such high demand and a range of strong applications, funds are becoming increasingly competitive.