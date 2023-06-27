If you enjoyed the television coverage of Worthy Farm you might want to see some of the hottest acts in the flesh.

After wowing the crowds at Glastonbury, Rick Astley is set to play Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

All three of this year’s Glastonbury headliners have appeared in Glasgow in recent weeks – Elton John at the Hydro, while Arctic Monkeys played Bellahouston Park, where Guns N’ Roses will play this evening (Tuesday, June 27).

While you’ve missed the chance to see them for now, there are plenty of acts that generated buzz over the weekend set to perform north of the border.

Here are five of them.

Billy Nomates

Tor Maries’ set as her musical alter ego Billy Nomates – dancing and singing alone to a backing track – divided the television audience, with the artist herself calling out those she felt were overly critical on social media. Maybe something was lost between stage and screen because she is an electric performer who will be at Glasgow’s QMU on Tuesday, August 1.

Rick Astley

One of the more unusual sets of the weekend saw 80s heart-throb Rick Astley play a set of Smiths covers with indie band Blossoms. Expect a more traditional show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Tuesday, February 27, including his mega hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. He’ll be joined by fellow 80s chart-topper Belinda Carlisle.

Royal Blood

Playing second on the bill to Arctic Monkeys on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, the Sussex rock duo avoided the controversy that marred their appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee when they grew irritated by the audience’s lukewarm reaction. They’ll try to win over another Scottish audience at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival on Sunday, July 9.

Christine and the Queens

The French performer is on the crest of a critical wave at the moment, with new album ‘Paranoia, Angels, True Love’ set to appear in plenty of ‘best of 2023’ lists and his performance at Glastonbury offering numerous goosebump-inducing moments. He’ll be at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Friday, September 8.

Fred Again