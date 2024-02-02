Free access to international football promised in new broadcasting plans for Scottish independence

New plans for broadcast in an independent Scotland have been published by ministers as they pledged to prioritise free access to international football matches.

Under the proposal, a Scottish licence fee would be expected to pay for a new national TV, radio and online service, which would be overseen by a new industry regulator based in Scotland.

The Scottish Government said its proposed public sector broadcaster would be expected to “better reflect and prioritise the specific needs and interests of Scottish audiences".

A general view of Celtic Park before a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup

Key priorities for the new service would include ensuring “wider availability” of major sport events, men’s and women’s international qualifiers, and delivering “impartial news and distinctive programming”.

A blueprint for the future of the culture sector under independence states it is “vital that audiences in Scotland can access accurate, reliable news and diverse entertainment”.

However, the government has pledged it will work with other public sector broadcasters, such as the BBC and Channel 4, to ensure that audiences can still access a “wide range” of their programming.

The blueprint states: “In an independent Scotland, this government would commit to respecting the existing BBC Charter with no change to the existing licence fee payable in Scotland at the point of independence. This would mean that at the point of independence, audiences would continue to have access to the BBC without any additional cost.

Angus Robertson is Scotland's culture secretary. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

"Existing licence fee payment exemptions and concessions would also be maintained.

"In future, the funding of a new Scottish public service broadcaster will be determined by the Parliament and government of an independent Scotland, in negotiation with the broadcaster and in consultation with the Scottish people.

"Independence would give Scotland the power to set its own future priorities for funding of, and access to, broadcast services. This would include the ability to engage with partners around the UK and beyond to explore continued access to the programming and services that matter to Scottish audiences.

"This may mean, for example, a formal bilateral agreement covering a range of programming on an ongoing basis or buying and selling programming on a case-by-case basis.”

Culture secretary Angus Robertson in the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Jane Barlow

The government blueprint states the new public service broadcasting system would be “supported to prioritise and encourage accurate, impartial, and trustworthy news provision and recognise the distinct requirements in Scotland when it comes to reporting about local, national and world news”.

The plan adds: “A strong governance and regulatory structure, independent from government, but accountable to the Scottish people through parliament, as well as a funding structure that ensures a new Scottish public service broadcaster is not reliant on advertising or subscription for funding, would be expected to be key to proposals.

"This government would expect that a licence fee funding model would likely remain the best option for the broadcaster, subject to consultation with industry and audiences and reflecting the broadcasting landscape at the time.”

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Independence means that broadcasting decisions that impact Scottish audiences and our creative industries would be determined by the Scottish public through the Scottish Parliament. For example, [this includes] decisions about what large-scale sporting events should be made available to broadcast free-to-air, such as international football qualifiers.