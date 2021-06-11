Fratellis' charity cover of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie gets thumbs up from original composers

The Fratellis, Jon, Baz and Mince, have released a cover version of Baccara's disco classic Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, with all proceeds going to charity

The Glasgow trio released their new studio single version of the pop anthem on Friday, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to three children’s charities, including The Tartan Army Children’s Charity, SoccerAid and The Eilidh Brown Memorial Fund.

Band members Jon, Baz and Mince originally performed Baccara’s 1977 hit live on Chris Evans’ Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, a performance that has notched up more than 300,000 views on YouTube since it aired in March.

The song has become the anthem of the summer and the Euros for football fans here in Scotland after footage emerged of the national squad singing the song in the changing room following the dramatic shoot-out victory over Serbia, which saw Scotland qualify for Euro 2020.

To the delight of the band, the Fratellis version has been endorsed by Mary Dostal, widow of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie lyricist Frank Dostal.

Mrs Dostal said: “Of course I always knew this is a great song – and every time we get a request for permission to make a new version I have to ask myself if [my husband] Frank would like it.

"This time I know for sure he would. The Fratellis have shown what potential this song has. A great version and myself my children and grandchildren just love it – well done.”

Marie-Luise Soja, widow of Rolf Soja, co-writer of the song, added: “The Fratellis have created an excellent reimagining of 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie', which will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Fratellis lead singer Jon Fratelli said: “The response to the live version on the Chris Evans Breakfast show has been amazing. Although we knew we'd made something we were all really proud of, it was still a shock to find out so many people agreed."

The glowing reception from the composers’ families contrasted somewhat to how Baccara singer Maria Mendiola perceived the song after first hearing it back in April.

Mendiola, 69, who fronted the original Baccara alongside singer Mayte Mateos, said she was not impressed by the reworked version of the tune, which is still the best-selling single of all time by a female group.

She told The Scotsman: “My honest opinion is it is not my cup of tea. I do not like it.”

Baccara meanwhile have teamed up with Scots DJ George Bowie to launch a modern remix of the 1977 track, which is being adopted as the official version of the Scotland national team.

The Fratellis’ cover is of the Baccara original, which is included in a charity version of the band’s new album, Half Drunk Under A Full Moon.

The Glasgow trio recently performed their new single Need A Little Love on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and also on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio.

Having been unable to perform live for well over a year, The Fratellis are making up for lost time with two UK tours in the pipeline. In September, they will take in smaller regional venues, with all profits from the tour going to independent record stores and The Fratellis' road crew.

