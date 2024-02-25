Float: Scotland’s small-town seaside love story breaking new ground in TV drama

Jessica Hardwick and Hannah Jarrett-Scott play Jade and Collette in Float. Picture: Bjorn Hanson

It started life as a short pilot for a new Scottish comedy-drama set in a swimming pool – and turned into an award-winning queer love story.

Unfolding in 10-minute instalments, the format of BBC Scotland’s coming-of-age series Float was bold enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for creator Stef Smith, it was the opportunity to tell a story of the relationship between two young women, against the backdrop of a small Scottish seaside town, that set the show apart from anything that had come before.

Jessica Hardwick and Hannah Jarrett-Scott play Collette and Jade in Float. Picture: Bjorn Hanson

The story of Jade (Hannah Jarrett-Scott) and Collette (Jessica Hardwick), which won a Royal Television Society Award, was commissioned for a second series, which will premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

Speaking at a preview event in Glasgow, the writer said: “I don’t think anybody really anticipated the journey that Float would go on.

"I felt very strongly from the outset about representing a part of Scotland that we very rarely get to see on screen, never mind through a queer lens.

"One of the aims of Float was to look at queer culture outside of urban centres. I felt very strongly about showing that.

Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Jessica Hardwick play Jade and Collette in Float. Picture: Bjorn Hanson

“It was also about looking at Scotland through a female lens. I feel like we’ve represented part of Scotland that we’ve not previously seen before.

"I wanted to let the characters be as multifaceted as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although Float is very clearly a queer love story, those aspects of those characters are only part of them.”

The second series of the show – set 18 months after the first – sees the introduction of the mothers of both the main characters, as well as the new character of Theo, played by Isla Campbell, who forges a strong friendship with Jade.

Isla Campbell and Hannah Jarrett-Scott play Theo and Jade in Float.

Smith said: “There was something important for me about seeing the women that these women (Jade and Colette) had come from. Mother-daughter relationships are also unique.

"With Theo, I was keen to widen the LGBTQ+ world of Float. I want to see more representation of non-binary characters on screen. Sometimes you’ve got to write the things you want to see."Queer characters are often given tragic narratives. The thing I wanted in exploring Theo's character was for her to be a force of positivity, survival and continuing.

"Float is a step forward in the right direction, but it can’t just be us. There has to be more and we have to address the imbalance.

"I want Float to either be a window into a world that people don’t know much about or a mirror for people to see themselves in.”

Hannah Jarrett-Scott and Isla Campbell play Jade and Theo in Float. Picture: Graeme Hunter Producer Bjorn Hanson Exec.Producer:/ Director Arabella Page-Croft BBC Executive: Gavin Smith

Hannah Jarrett-Scott said: “It is really beautiful watching Float back. It has such a sensitive, sensual script, which is a joy to play as a gay actor. It’s nice to show that it's absolutely fine to be gay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also really important to have the mums in the show, as there’s always going to be a battle there. It’s scary coming out to anyone.”

Made by Black Camel Pictures for BBC Scotland, Float was filmed in Helensburgh, Gourock and Inverkip.

Director Arabella Page Croft said: “We wanted the show to be really intimate and to get up close and personal. But I also wanted us to get off the ground and see rural life and how far that journey in and out is.