Screw is an upcoming drama series produced by STV Studios which was filmed earlier this year in Glasgow’s historic Kelvin Hall.

The series was written by BAFTA-nominated writer Rob Williams behind the likes of The Victim and Killing Eve.

Screw follows both male and female staff of C Wing in a busy men’s prison, Longmarsh.

The characters of Screw.

Nina Sosanya stars as Leigh, a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, of Derry Girls, features in the show as a 21-year-old trainee officer alongside Faraz Ayub , Stephen Wight, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkley

Inspired by the creator’s experience of working and volunteering in prisons, the show aims to provide an insight to prison life rarely seen on British TV.

Earlier this year, Glasgow City Council confirmed plans to create an £11.9m television and film studio inside Kelvin Hall, establishing a creative hub in the heart of the city. A significant set build of a three-storey prison was then undertaken at the iconic building before filming on Screw began in May.

Screw is an STV Studios production for Channel 4, commissioned by Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama and overseen by Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 commissioning editor. Rob Williams is Creator, Lead Writer and Executive Producer, with Karla Crome and Roanne Bardsley completing the writing team. Sarah Brown is Executive Producer for STV Studios, Brian Kaczynski is Producer, and Tom Vaughan and Jordan Hogg will direct.