Festival of design to be staged at home of former Michelin tyre factory in Dundee

The home of a long-running tyre factory that closed down after almost half a century of production is to become home to Scotland’s biggest celebration of design.

Work and projects created by more than 100 designers will be showcased at the former Michelin plant in Dundee next year. Dundee Design Festival will temporarily take over part of the vast former Michelin site that is being transformed into a new “world-class” business park after its closure three years ago with the loss of 850 jobs.

Emerging and established Dundonian, Scottish and international designers will feature in the fifth incarnation of the design festival, which will run from September 23-29.

The festival will be transforming a former industrial building at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc – a joint venture created by Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise – to breathe new life into the 80-acre site.

More than 300 million car tyres were made at the Michelin plant, which opened in 1971 and started production the following year. The design festival has previously been staged in an old DC Thomson printworks and the Keiller Shopping Centre.

The event, which will be staged across a 100,000sqft site next year, will be returning to coincide with the tenth anniversary of Dundee being designated the UK’s first UNESCO City of Design.

The UNESCO City of Design Dundee project and the festival are both run from the city’s V&A museum, which opened two years after the first design festival.

One of the main exhibitions in 2024 will feature work drawn from several of Dundee’s sister design cities, including Bilbao in Spain, Detroit in the United States and Nagoya in Japan.

Dr Stacey Hunter, creative director of the festival, which will announce its full programme early next year, said the festival would offer “an expanded understanding of design and its contribution to everyday life, society and culture”.

She said: “This venue allows us so much flexibility and really encourages an approach that’s generous and expansive. The festival will harness the cultural power of design to explore a sustainable vision of Scotland’s post-industrial future – one that reflects the creativity and innovation being pioneered by designers and makers at home and internationally.”

Annie Marrs, lead officer at UNESCO City of Design Dundee, said: “We’re so excited that, through the festival, we can help shine a light under the incredible facilities for innovation and technology businesses that are a key part of Dundee’s sustainable future.

"Much like the city, the festival will embrace an international outlook that includes and values local projects and people, as well as celebrating national and international achievements. Design is for everybody and as we confirm more elements of the programme for the amazing space, we’re excited to create a memorable festival where more than 100 designers will be showcased all under one roof.”

Greig Coull, chief executive officer at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be the venue partner for the fifth Dundee Design Festival. By utilising our unique and flexible industrial units, alongside our green energy from wind power, I’m really pleased we can support the festival to deliver an ambitious programme that is internationally focused, with sustainability in mind.