Father John Misty, Glasgow review: 'main character energy'

Father John Misty, Barrowland, Glasgow ★★★★

Woe betide us all if Josh Tillman ever decides to start a cult because if the charisma and narcissism doesn’t reel in the pliant masses than the sheer magnetism of the worship music will. Plus he already has the cult leader name, Father John Misty, and the beard and the testifying presence, as heard at the first of two Barrowland shows, on the magnificent When You’re Smiling and Astride Me. Yup, it’s gonna be one of those dodgy sex cults too.

Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty

Tillman’s music covers a broad sweep but he does seem to major particularly in epic works of philosophy and snarky narratives, as showcased respectively on the two opening numbers. I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All introduced his not-so-secret weapon, saxophonist Tony Barba, and covered the waterfront over ten glorious minutes, even getting a little funky in its closing stages.

Next, he played the low-slung raconteur on Josh Tillman and the Accidental Dose, accompanied by characterful piano lines and piercing keyboards. He remained the anti-hero of his own narrative on anthemic country rocker The Night Josh Tillman Came to our Apartment. Is this self-referential schtick what they mean by “main character energy”? If so, Tillman and band have the goods to back it up, from the broody cinematic atmosphere of Being You via the mellow Glen Campbell vibes of Goodbye Mr Blue to the timeless, uplifting Nancy From Now On.

There is a new album, Mahashmashana, to promote, happily yielding some highlights of the set, from demonstrative rocker She Cleans Up to old school piano ballad Summer’s Gone. Mental Health was pure melodrama tracked by soulful saxophone. Like many of the songs, it felt like Tillman had given it all he had but there was still enough in the tank to deliver the overwrought easy listening symphony of the title track and onwards to an encore of old favourites, none of which overshadowed the potent new material.