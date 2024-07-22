Fatboy Slim, Glasgow review - 'Eat Sleep Rave Home to Relieve the Babysitter'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fatboy Slim, Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow ****

Eat Sleep Rave Repeat goes the Fatboy Slim mantra, a hit in 2013 when the man born Norman Cook was fifty years old.

A decade on he was showing no signs of slowing down with a two-night open air residency in an industrial yard sandwiched between a railway line, a leafy copse and student flats (with a free view of proceedings) at which he held up a handwritten note asking “shall we wave at the trains?”, mouthed along to his vocal samples and grinned like a man who still can’t believe he gets to do this for a living.

Fatboy Slim PIC: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

For his equally enthusiastic audience of seasoned clubbers it was more a case of Eat Sleep Rave Home to Relieve the Babysitter but for two hours Cook had full command of their feet.

A Fatboy Slim set is a thumping techno suite, with brief carnivalesque breakdown, incorporating teasing snippets of his own bangers, spliced with hints and sensations of old FM radio hits (Kim Carnes’ Betty Davis Eyes) and club classics (Indeep’s Last Night a DJ Saved My Life), often with satisfaction deferred.

From his own catalogue, he isolated Tjinder Singh’s vocal from his charttopping remix of Cornershop’s Brimful of Asha and provided a hip-hop lift with the babbling buzz of Wildchild’s Renegade Master.Elsewhere, he delivered an extended tease on the anthemic Hey Boy Hey Girl by his peers The Chemical Brothers and recast The Doobie Brothers’ Long Train Runnin’ as a funky techno cut before returning to his own hands-in-the-air Praise You and the swirling promise of Right Here Right Now.