Fans are used to ticket touts upping the price on second hand ticket selling sites – however fans of The Boss were left reeling after an official ticket selling site upped the price mid-sale.

Front standing tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at BT Murrayfield were priced at £155 for front standing tickets both on pre-sale and this morning.

However, due to Ticketmaster and promoters LiveNation’s “dynamic pricing” model – ticket prices may fluctuate based on demand – with their official site explaining “ticket prices may fluctuate based on demand at any time.”

It means that fans who may have been about to buy a ticket for £155 faced a cost of almost 3x more when trying to buy the same ticket.

Many took to social media to vent their anger at the model with one user writing: “Ticketmaster website’s “market priced” system, allowing ticket prices to fluctuate due to demand. Was not aware of this practice. Any disclosure on your website?, could not find it. Pretty unhappy. And spent way too much money when seats next to me are cheaper on public sale.”

Another wrote: “We booked our tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s gig at Hyde Park next July. That’s great news, but it was very frustrating that the ticket prices for Murrayfield were much more expensive. So it’s down to London rather than Edinburgh in 2023!”

One jibbed:” £442.50 for standing tickets for Bruce Springsteen. I love The Boss but not that much… Cheers Ticketmaster

Another social media user wrote: “Edinburgh Murrayfield standing tickets for £441 each? You've got to be joking right? Logged on at 9am on the dot to be number 15000 in the queue. Really?? No tickets left unless I want to pay £400 to stand. No thanks. Broken hearted”

Other users on social media called on Bruce Springsteen to follow the likes of Crowded House – who worked with promoters to ensure that anyone who paid ‘in demand market driven prices’ to be reimbursed for additional charges above face value tickets.

A Twitter user wrote: “When Crowded House learned about “in-demand” and “premium” tickets being sold for their recent tour, they acted. Over to you Springsteen.”

Bruce Springsteen is set to play Edinburgh for the first time since 1981 with the E Street Band - with tickets in demand to see the New Jersey rocker.

The 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14-month, global The River Tour, which concluded in Australia in February 2017.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Last month, Springsteen surprised UK fans when he made an appearance during Sir Paul McCartney’s historic headline set at Glastonbury festival.