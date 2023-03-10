Eric Clapton, Sir Rod Stewart and Johnny Depp expected to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts

Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp and Sir Rod Stewart are among the stars expected to perform as part of two concerts paying tribute to Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pioneering and influential rock guitarist Beck died in January at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck’s widow Sandra Beck and guitarist Clapton have announced two concerts to honour Beck’s memory and artistry, which will take place at the London venue in May and feature performances from a number of high-profile musicians.

The final line-up is set to be confirmed nearer to the performances, which have been billed for May 22 and 23.

Other artists who have reportedly indicated their interest to be involved in the tribute concerts include Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Olivia Safe.

Members of Beck’s touring band, Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson, are also expected to perform.

Grammy-winner Beck rose to prominence with rock band The Yardbirds and went on to have a successful solo career and fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

A chance meeting with musician Jimmy Page led Beck to join the the Yardbirds in 1965 – replacing the band’s former guitarist Clapton.

After close to two years with the band, Beck went on to forge a successful solo career.

Beck made headlines last year when he announced a collaborative album with Depp shortly after the Hollywood actor’s defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard drew to a close.

The pair first met in 2016 and began recording the album in 2019 while Depp was also playing with Alice Cooper’s supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

In 2022, Beck released the full length album, titled 18, with Depp and the pair played a number of live gigs together.

Fans are able to register for pre-sale tickets for the Jeff Beck tribute concerts, which will go on sale on March 14 at 10am.

Tickets for the concerts will go on general sale on March 15 at 10am and are available from the venue and BookingsDirect.com.