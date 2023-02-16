Emergency campaign launched to 'bring Scottish culture back from brink'

An emergency campaign to reverse Scotland's culture cuts is underway amid fresh warnings the country's arts sector faces slipping into "significant decline" without urgent action.

Dance Base, which has been operating from the Grassmarket in Edinburgh since 2001, has already announced job losses and the scaling back of its programmes.

The UK-wide Campaign for the Arts alliance is mounting an eleventh-hour bid to try to reverse a 10 per cent cut in Creative Scotland's government, declaring: “A change of direction is urgently needed.”

An online petition launched by the group, which has 250,000 registered supporters, calls on the Scottish Government to "pull Scotland's cultural sector back from the brink” when it sets its budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grassroots alliance is working with Culture Counts, Scotland’s network of arts, heritage and creative industries organisations, which says the survival of many companies is at “high risk” without urgent support.

The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh has led calls for a rethink of support for the cultural sector in Scotland.

The groups are demanding an emergency package of measures to help the sector weather a “perfect storm” of factors, including reduced audiences, the impact of Brexit, years of standstill funding, soaring costs and the current economic climate.

The new campaign hopes to capitalise on the sudden prospect of a change in First Minister by securing a rethink of support for the arts to stave off the prospect of companies going under and jobs being lost within months.

Creative Scotland was hit with a £7m cut when the government revealed its budget plans in December, which triggered warnings it may have to cut around 60 companies and organisations it provides long-term funding to next year.

Campaign for the Arts director Jack Gamble said: “We’re entering a period of change in Holyrood and it should extend to a rethink about the budget.

"The plan to cut Creative Scotland funding is a short-sighted move that will cause long-lasting and potentially irreversible damage.

"Especially in this economic climate, the implications are devastating for cultural organisations and the communities they serve.

"Everyone in Scotland should be able to access the arts and if ministers agree they need to take decisive action now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Counts advocacy manager Joseph Peach said: “In the context of the overall Scottish budget, arts and culture takes a tiny proportion of total government investment, for which it delivers an enormous economic, social and cultural return.

"The close engagement between the Scottish Government and the culture sector to date has suggested there was a shared understanding of this.“Yet we find ourselves in a position where, instead of protecting Scotland’s culture sector, and enabling our passionate, inventive, creative and highly skilled workforce to unlock the transformative potential of culture across Scottish society, the short-term survival of many organisations and culture workers is at high risk – and the Scottish Government’s plan to enact this funding approach risks their long-term future.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We value the importance of cultural organisations and their contribution to the wellbeing of the country to promote the arts, provide employment and engage with communities across Scotland.

“It is for these reasons, among many others, that the Scottish Government provided £256 million in COVID support funding to help them navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic.