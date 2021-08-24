Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Visitors to the well-loved cultural destination can enjoy a brand new menu, packed with seasonal flavours and based on ‘made from scratch’ principles.

All produce is prepared every day using the highest quality, locally-sourced and seasonal ingredient handpicked from its own market garden.

Savoury favourites such as fresh deli style sandwiches, vibrant seasonal salads, hasselback baked potatoes, gourmet sausage rolls and daily changing specials all make an appearance on the new menu, which guests can enjoy while relaxing in the surroundings of Edinburgh’s world-famous gardens.

New Terrace Cafe

At the heart of the site, the Terrace also has a new look inspired by the natural and lush colour palette of its surroundings. For those looking for a light bite, its in-house bakery will tempt with cakes, sweet treats and individual desserts, as well as its signature Botanical Afternoon Tea. All perfectly complemented with a range of artisan coffees and teas served from its new espresso bar. With its outlook over Inverleith House Lawn, with views to the city skyline beyond, the Terrace is an exceptional space to unwind and relax.

Director of enterprise and communication at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Kari Coghill said: “Enjoying a coffee or a meal in one of our cafes is an integral part of a trip to the Botanics for many of our visitors, whether they are local, from other parts of the UK or from overseas.

The Terrace Cafe will serve light bites and sweet treats.

"I’m delighted to have Heritage Portfolio on board as our exclusive caterers and look forward to working with them to deliver a fresh new food offer.

"The transformation of our two main cafes will allow us to highlight the garden’s sustainability, seasonality and local suppliers – including produce grown on site in our own Kitchen Garden.”

The renovation works come after hospitality and events brand Sodexo announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with the Edinburgh gardens. The new three-year term will see Sodexo, which has managed catering at the gardens since 2007, introduce catering and events specialists Heritage Portfolio as its new operating company.

The move will align the catering at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh with cultural destinations and visitor attractions such as V&A Dundee, The Gallery of Modern Art and The Signet Library, which are all supported by Heritage Portfolio.

Terrace Cafe's redesign has been inspired by the nature that surrounds it.

Executive director of Heritage Portfolio Mark Miller said: “Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is one of the most popular and well-loved visitor attractions in Scotland and we’re so excited to be working with the team to enhance its unique, one-of-a-kind experience for visitors.

“At Heritage Portfolio, we are passionate about good food and bringing people together to create long lasting memories. Fresh food, seasonal ingredients and delicious treats are at the heart of our new menus for both the Terrace and the Gateway. We’re so excited to welcome visitors back to enjoy delightful dishes, surrounded by the beautiful, lush scenery that the Gardens has to offer.”

