A film screening in a wave simulator, an exploration of what makes a happy couple, an event showing how to practice kindness, the dangers of “deepfake” technology and an exhibition of litter cubes made from plastic left on Scotland’s beaches will be part of the country’s biggest celebration of science this year.

A new “multimedia meditation” on the climate crisis sound-tracked by a 21-piece orchestra, the inside track on how Britain delivered its Covid vaccination programme, the influence of computer games on 21st-century society and the women who are changing the face of modern astronomy will also feature in the Edinburgh Science Festival when it returns in April.

The festival’s programme will include a wine tasting inspired by the growing threats to vineyards from climate change, a documentary on the “perilous” state of Scotland’s salmon, an insight into the latest cutting-edge research on oysters and a look at the environmental impact of fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other events in the festival – the first event of its kind in the world when it was launched in 1989 – will focus on Britain’s first climate refugees, the young climate activists demanding action around the world over the future of the planet, and the discoveries made by the James Webb Space Telescope since it was launched at the end of 2021.

Stephanie Maia and her daughter Valentina experimen with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the venues in this year's Edinburgh Science Festival. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The festival’s “Robots After Dark” event will explore how much robots and automation can be trusted, and give festival-goers the chance to come face-to-face with some of the latest technology, while Tactile Intelligence will allow people to interact with “invisible artificial intelligence” being developed in Edinburgh.

Deepfake technology, which has seen artificial intelligence (AI) used to make images of fake events and videos distorting public figures, will be explored in Making and Deepfaking the News, which involves BBC news and media experts grappling with the disruptive impact of AI on journalism.

Musician and composer Jim Sutherland will be collaborating with award-winning filmmaker Morag McKinnon to create When Fish Begin To Crawl on a project spanning “geological deep time and present-day eco-emergencies”.

A huge installation with tree-like forms, for the grand gallery of the National Museum, will be inspired by former Edinburgh University student Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Our Dynamic Earth will be among the venues hosting events at this year's Edinburgh Science Festival, including Biomimcry, which will be staged in its artificial rainforest and planetarium dome.

More than 30 different venues and locations will feature in the festival, which runs from April 1-16, with the City Art Centre, the Royal Botanic Garden, Our Dynamic Earth, Summerhall and Edinburgh Zoo all hosting extensive programmes.

The festival’s special events programme will see First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in conversation will Patricia Espinosa, former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Marion Nestle, the American molecular biologist, nutritionist and “food politics” pioneer, will be the latest recipient of the Edinburgh Medal, which is awarded annually to recognise a significant scientific contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director Amanda Tyndall said this year’s event would embrace “experimentation, innovation, creativity, curiosity and invention”.

Professor Marion Nestle, the leading food and nutrion expert, will be awarded the prestigious Edinburgh Award at the Edinburgh Science Festival in April.

She said: “Using the 2023 festival as a living laboratory – a space for experimentation with formats, approaches and partnerships – we want audiences of all ages to not just talk about, but get up-close with science of all sorts through a special programme of exciting real-life experiments and special events.

"We call on people of all ages to join us on a discovery of experimentation and discovery.”

The James Webb Space Telescope will be inspiring A Night In The Stars, a special event at the Edinburgh Science Festival in April.