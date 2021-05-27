Edinburgh International Film Festival to stage open-air screenings as August comeback plans are revealed

Celebrations of cinema will be staged at Port Edgar Marina at South Queensferry and St Andrew Square Garden in the New Town under plans to put the event at the heart of the city’s revived cultural festivities in August.

Gala screenings will be back at the Filmhouse, the long-time headquarters of the festival, which dates back to 1947, while other venues could be used for the festival’s opening and closing galas.

The festival is expected to boast its usual mix of red-carpet premieres, post-screening Q&As, debates, workshops and interview events, although some guests are likely to make virtual appearances.

The EIFF, which has billed this year’s festival as “a celebration of the return to cinemas and the collective cinema experience,” plans to join forces with screening venues throughout Scotland to showcase new films in its programme.

The film festival has revealed its plans for the summer ahead of next week’s launch of the Edinburgh International Festival programme. It has already unveiled plans to stage shows at three temporary outdoor venues.

Tickets have gone on sale for the first Fringe shows, while the children’s, art, jazz and science festivals have also revealed plans to return.

The first EIFF events will run on 31 July and 1 August, when Port Edgar Marina plays host to “Firth on the Forth” screenings programmed specially for the waterside setting.

Open-air film screenings will be returning to St Andrew Square in August. Picture: Laura Shand

The main festival, which will run from 18-25, will include a week of outdoor screenings in St Andrew Square Garden, which has regularly hosted film events in recent years.

The free screenings are expected to be ticketed to help manage audience numbers at the two sites, which will depend on the Covid restrictions in August.

Festival chief executive Ken Hay said: “For all of the festivals in the city it has been about trying to create a festive atmosphere this year.

“Festivals are all about bringing people together. We’re fully aware that there will be lots of constraints over bringing people from other parts of the world to the UK, but we’re really keen to ensure that we have real people in audiences and have real people in front of those audiences.

Crowds have flocked to St Andrew Square in Edinburgh for film screenings in previous years. Picture: Lloyd Smith

“We want to very much say: ‘This isn’t just an online festival.’ One could argue that it’s hard to do anything online that is festive. What makes film different and what makes the culture sector different is the way it brings people together.

"It’s about how we use that this year to bring people back together to celebrate that communal experience which has been missing from the last 14 or 15 months. All of the festivals are looking at how we can make that work in August.

“I’m really excited. We’re going to be very different. All of the other festivals are going to be too.

“That’s a really good thing as it means we have the opportunity to try things out that we’ve maybe not have been able to do in the past.

The Edinburgh International Festival will be heading to South Queensferry to stage open-air screenings this summer. Picture: Mike Wilkinson

“For all of us, it is clearing the way for what happens from 2022 onwards and how we challenge ourselves about what festivals look like in the longer term.”

