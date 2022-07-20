Edinburgh International Film Festival: 75th anniversary line-up revealed

Jemaine Clement stars in the new comedy Nude Tuesday, which will be screened as part of this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Kerry Brown

Flight of the Conchords comic Jemaine Clement, Call My Agent star Laure Calamy and Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield will also have their latest films premiered when the event returns next month.

Iconic singer-songwriters Sinead O’Connor and Leonard Cohen and American indie-rocker Courtney Barnett will all be the focus of new documentaries.

It will be the first EIFF to be staged under a new creative director Kristy Matheson, whose debut programme will mark the 50th anniversary of a groundbreaking edition of the event which focused entirely on female filmmakers.

Highlights of this year’s programme include a documentary exploring the legacy of the classic 1980s comedy-drama 9 to 5, which sees Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin recall how the film bolstered the fight for women’s rights in the workplace, Please Baby Please, which sees Demi Moore appear alongside Andrea Riseborough in a drama about a newlywed bohemian couple who undergo a sexual awakening, and the Second World War-set science fiction film Lola, about to sisters, played by Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini, who build a machine which can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future.

Special events include a family gala showcasing a new animated fantasy comedy, Luck, which features the voices of Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and Eva Noblezada, a masterclass with the makers of fantasy drama series His Dark Materials.

Rampling will portray a hard-drinking grandmother whose teenage grandson is forced to look after her when he is thrown out of boarding school and she is immobilised by an accident.

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain lead the the star-studded cast of The Forgiven, which explores the everberations of a random accident on the lives of both the locals and western visitors to a ho e party in a grand Moroccan mountain villa.

The Forgiven will be screened at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Jemaine Clement will play a sexual healing guru in Nude Tuesday, a comedy which sees a married couple head to a retreat to try to rekindle the spark, while Asa Butterfield will star in Flux Gourmet, a black comedy focusing on a dysfunctional sonic art collective.

Becky Hutner’s documentary Fashion Reimagined follows British designer Amy Powney’s dream to create the first ever clothing collection that is ethical and sustainable at every level.

Calendar Girls is billed as a “coming-of-golden-age” documentary about a Florida dance troupe made up of women over 60.

The festival, which runs from 12-20 August, will open with Aftersun, the debut film from Scottish director Charlotte Wells, and close with After Yang, a drama focusing on a malfunctioning family robot.

New animated fantasy comedy Luck, which features the voices of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg will be screened at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Ms Matheson said: “For our 75th anniversary, we’ve embraced the very essence of cinema - from its production to its exhibition, it’s a truly collective pursuit.

"Working alongside a talented team of programmers and festival producers to craft our 2022 programme has been joyous.”

Isabel Davis, executive director at government agency Screen Scotland, said: "Kristy’s exciting programme of international and Scotland made cinema, the refocusing of the festival’s major award, and a great set of special events brings clarity and vision to the festival in its 75th year.”