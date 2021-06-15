Edinburgh International Festival sells more than half its tickets in a few days

Organisers say one in three productions in the three-week programme are already totally sold out, including appearances by stars like Nicola Benedetti, Alan Cumming, Domhnall Gleeson and Damon Alburn.

The festival has revealed it will consider releasing more tickets for performances if Scottish Government guidance, which insists that event organisers must enforce two metre social distancing, is relaxed before August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EIF will be staging most shows at three pop-up outdoor venues, which will be created at Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh Academy, which have a current capacity of 670, and Edinburgh University's Old College, which can accommodate 270.

The EIF’s programme will be staged across 10 sites in total, including a free opening weekend fire show at the Royal Botanic Garden and a free dance show in Holyrood Park.

Both the Traverse and the Royal Lyceum will be reopening in August to play host to plays, while the Festival Theatre will be back in action for a major operation production.

More than 170 different music, theatre, dance, opera an spoken word performances are being staged across the city under plans to reboot the EIF, which was forced to go completely online last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However the festival has only been able to put on sale around a quarter of the number of tickets it usually has available due to the likely prospect of social distancing still being in place in Scotland in August. Of the 90 separate shows in the programme, 35 have completely sold out.

Edinburgh University's Old College will become home to a temporary venue for the Edinburgh International Festival this summer.

Scottish Opera’s entire run at the Festival Theatre of its new production of Verdi’s Falstaff has also completely sold out its run at the venue, which will be operating at a fraction of its normally 1900 capacity due to the current social distancing rules.

All performances of Gleeson’s new play Medicine at the Traverse Theatre have also gone, as have all the shows violinist Nicola Benedetti will be appearing in during an official residency at the festival, and the UK premiere of Scots-born Broadway star Alan Cumming’s new cabaret show.

Other hot-ticket shows include singer-songwriter Karine Polwart, fiddlers Duncan Chisholm and Aidan O’Rourke, indie-rock outfit The Snuts, pianist Steven Osborne and the National Theatre of Scotland play Lament For Sheku Bayoh, which will be staged at the Lyceum, where it was filmed for an online event last year.

A spokesman for the festival said: “We have approximately one quarter of the number of tickets on sale this year, compared to normal years.

Violin sensation Nicola Benedetti is one of the main attractions in this year's Edinburgh International Festival. Picture: Simon Fowler

“With 2m distancing we are only able to provide roughly one third of our usual ticket capacities.

“If Scottish Government guidance on social distancing changes, we will consider a release of additional tickets, but safety is our priority.

In terms of sales, we have sold approx 50% of our total available capacity. 35 events ran out of tickets within 2 days of our public on-sale.

“We are still encouraging people to check back in case there are any returned tickets for sold out events.

“There is still plenty of availability, as there are still tickets for 55 events, most of them at our two big venues, Edinburgh Park and Edinburgh Academy.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Neil McIntosh