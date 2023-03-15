Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe set to share £8.6m Budget boost

The Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe are set to share an £8.6 million funding boost from the UK’s Government.

Fringe Society chief excutive Shona McCarthy. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The two events are expected to receive direct support in the wake of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget announcement.

The Government’s move is expected to mean that the Scottish Government, its arts agency Creative Scotland and umbrella body Festivals Edinburgh will not be involved in how the funding is distributed.

It is believed as much as £7 million may be offered to the Fringe Society to help create a permanent new base in the city centre to bring performers, companies and arts industry workers together.

Nicola Benedetti was appointed director of the Edinburgh International Festival last year. Picture: Jessica Shurte

The festival has been pursuing the idea, which is also aimed at encouraging more local residents to attend events and inspiring future generations of performers, for the last six years.

Organisers of the Fringe have hailed the recogniition for the event, the biggest arts festival in the world, as “hugely important.”

The funding for the EIF, which is expected to be used for programming, will be a major boost to the event ahead of the first festival under new director Nicola Benedetti.

The UK Government has already committed £10 million towards the creation of Edinburgh’s first new concert hall for a century. Work has just begun on the Dunard Centre, off St Andrew Square, which will be used by the EIF and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “It is hugely important that the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the vital role that it plays in the UK's creative ecology has been recognised by investment from the UK Government.

"We have been actively lobbying in Scotland and the UK for support to ease the many economic pressures that the festival is currently facing.

"We are enormously grateful for this significant funding and are in contact with the Scotland Office to understand more of the detail around the announcement'

A spokesman for Creative Scotland said: “We welcome the Chancellor’s announcement of up to £8.6m in support of Scotland’s festival economy.

"This continues to be a challenging time for cultural organisations, and all support for culture in Scotland is a good thing.