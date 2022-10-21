Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022: Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images headline Princes Street Gardens 'disco party'

The Ross Bandstand will be transformed for the new early evening family-friendly event on December 30.

Running from 7:30pm to 10pm, the Night Afore Disco Party will also feature Forth 1 DJ Boogie playing dancefloor classics for the crowds.

Outdoors bars and street foot stalls will be run at the event, which is billed as being for “disco divas of all ages”.

Tickets will cost £65 for a “premium” viewing area, £44.50 for the enclosure in front of the stage and £32.50 for gardens’ tickets. Family tickets are also available.

The Night Afore Concert has been announced days after it was confirmed that a 30,000-capacity street party and a 10,000-capacity Concert in the Gardens would both be staged on Hogmanay under plans to revive the three-day festival under producers Unique Events and Assembly.

The street party arena will be lit up with the help of high-tech wristbands worn by ticket-holders, which will be illuminated to create patterns to coincide with music played by the event’s DJs.

Organisers have promised ”one of the world's best new year fireworks displays” will unfold above Edinburgh Castle to herald 2023.

An official announcement on the Night Afore Disco Party said: “The Night Afore Concert with Forth 1 presents a glittering evening of pop glamour to kick-start Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2022 celebrations.

“Join pop princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor and special guests Altered Images as we get the Edinburgh's Hogmanay party started at this all-new family event for disco divas of all ages."

Ellis-Bextor, who shot to fame with debut solo album Read My Lips in 2001, won a new audience with her online “kitchen discos” during the pandemic lockdown,

She said: “Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are legendary and I can’t wait to get the party started with new friends from all over the world.

"Dancing shoes and singing voices are a must for everyone.”

Altered Images emerged from the post-punk scene in Glasgow in the late 1970s and went on to enjoy huge success in the early 1980s, with hits like “Happy Birthday", "I Could Be Happy", "See Those Eyes", and "Don't Talk to Me About Love" before splitting up in 1983.

Clare Grogan, who went on to pursue an acting career after securing one of the main roles in Gregory’s Girl, formed a new version of Altered Images in 2012. The band’s first new album for 39 years was released this summer.

Grogan said: “I’m honestly thrilled to be part of this Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie.

“I shall be slipping into my platforms and encouraging everyone around me to get their groove on.

“We all know how much Scotland loves to party, so being one of the cheerleaders is a privilege I’ll be taking seriously – or as seriously as you can in six-inch heels wearing a silver lame dress, which I’m sure you’ll agree is as serious as it gets. This will be a moment.”