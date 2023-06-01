Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke to star in stage show

Anton Du Beke is the latest big name to be confirmed for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke and Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill are the latest big names to be confirmed for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Beke will be singing, dancing and recalling highlights of his involvement in all 20 series of Strictly during his six-day Fringe run.

He will also take questions from the audience at the McEwan Hall show, which will feature a full live band and a company of dancers, as well as guest singer Lance Ellington.

Hill, who played Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, has been cast in a new play set in Edinburgh's New Town, which will be a centrepiece of the Traverse Theatre's Fringe programme.

He will be returning to the venue in its 60th anniversary year after previously appearing at the Traverse in the late 1990s in the plays The Suicide and Stones In His Pockets.

Award-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, comic Bobby Davro, chart-topping singer Cliff Richard, broadcaster Gail Porter and tennis coach Judy Murray have already been confirmed in the Fringe programme.

Beke’s one-hour show, which will be part of Underbelly’s Fringe line-up, has been confirmed ahead of the festival’s official programme launch next week.

He said: “Performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has long been an ambition of mine and I’m absolutely thrilled to be there this year – it’s a dream come true and it’s going to be really special.

“We’ve been warming up for you with our countrywide tour earlier this year and together with Lance, our amazing musicians and dancers, we are going to create a truly unforgettable experience for Edinburgh.

“It's a one-of-a-kind celebration full of laughter, music and dance – it’s the perfect way to spend an hour in the afternoon – come and have some fun!”

An official announcement from Underbelly on Beke's show, which will run from 23-28 August, said: “Anton will share some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from across his career, including some memorable moments from the last twenty series of Strictly Come Dancing which saw him become a household name.

"With his inimitable quick wit, he’ll respond to questions from the audience, as well as performing some of his favourite songs and enthrall audiences with the glittering dancing that he has become synonymous with.”

Meanwhile Northern Ireland actor Conleth Hill, a double Olivier Award winner for his stage work, has been confirmed in the cast of new black comedy Adults, which will get its world premiere at the Traverse in August.

The actor, who has also appeared in Derry Girls will be appearing alongside Anders Hayward, who starred in the most recent series of the hit BBC Scotland drama Guilt, in the show.

Adults is being created by playwright Kiera, who is best known for previous stage hits Beats and Mouthpiece, and director Roxana Silbert.

Hurley said: “I'm delighted to be returning to the Traverse with my new play.

"It's been such an important home for my past work, and I really am buzzing to have the play programmed alongside loads of great new writing.