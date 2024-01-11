Festival chiefs say not enough is being done to reverse ‘sustained disinvestment’ and ‘historic underfunding’

Organisers of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe have accused the Scottish Government of letting the event “fall through the cracks” and putting its world-leading status at risk by failing to provide enough funding for the nation’s biggest cultural celebration.

The Fringe Society, which oversees the event, has suggested Edinburgh’s long-held “festival city” status, which dates back to 1947, is now “looking diminished” due to a lack of serious investment in the face of competition from other UK cities.

In a wide-ranging response to the Scottish Budget, it warned government promises of securing an additional £100 million for the cultural sector would not be enough to tackle “sustained disinvestment of many years and historic underfunding”.

Dancers from the Havana Street Party show outside the McEwan Hall last August. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A new report from the arts charity, which runs the official festival box office, website, media office and industry events programme, has admitted losing many of its staff over the past two years due to “the enormous demands of delivering with minimum human and financial resource".

A damning new dossier for Holyrood on the event’s financial outlook states the Fringe Society needs “an organisational culture that looks after its people, that is exacting and fulfilling, but does not put unrealistic expectations or workloads that break people”.

It has admitted the “old operating model” of both the festival and the Fringe Society were no longer sustainable in the long term, warning both faced “insurmountable challenges” due to rising inflation, skills shortages, reduced funding and the cost-of-living crisis.

Led by chief executive Shona McCarthy, the Fringe Society, which does not get any core public funding from the government, has called for £1.5m to be invested annually in the event, which is said to be worth at least £200m for the economy.

The cast of A Comedy of Operas get into character ahead of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show at the Pleasance at EICC. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It has drawn a contrast between the treatment of the festival and the level of government support for the one-off UCI World Cycling Championships event, which was staged in Scotland at the same time as last year’s Fringe.

Although the Scottish Government has refused to confirm final details of its financial backing, it is understood to have provided at least £44m for the event, which is thought to have cost more than £60m to stage.

The report states: “As the largest arts event on the planet, the Fringe helps Edinburgh and Scotland promote itself across the globe, and the economic impact of the Fringe each year outstrips the benefits of one-off major events. There remains no strategic or joined up approach to supporting this incredible cultural phenomenon and the Fringe often falls between the gaps of the government funding agencies.

“We urge government to ensure that when money is available that the choice is made to support long-term, home-grown initiatives that deliver for the nation culturally, socially, economically and reputationally. It cannot be right that something as vital as the Fringe can fall through the cracks of government agencies whilst one-off, bought in events receive multi-million support packages, with none of the sustained impact.”

Street entertainers perform on Edinburgh's Royal Mile during the final full week of the Fringe. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Fringe Society said it welcomed the prospect of extra funding being secured for the cultural sector in future years, but added: “If the new money pledged is to have the greatest impact, then we need to be at the table working through what that looks like and in genuine strategic partnership.”

The Fringe dossier states: “We are keen to understand the detail of how and what will be supported, and we know that even with what has been pledged it will not yet be enough to address the systemic change that is needed, to address the sustained disinvestment over many years, and the historic underfunding.

“Without significant core investment we are at serious risk of losing our leading position. With other cities in the UK and other nations seizing the opportunity and providing significant investment for ambitious cultural projects and events, Edinburgh's festival city status is looking diminished.

“We need to be able to be relevant, ambitious and competitive, and we need to be able to attract local and international talent to work in our sector. We provide a public service that needs to be valued and attractive as a career choice.”

The Fringe Society has told the Parliament that its “most challenging years” were in 2022 and 2023, when the event was able to return without Covid restrictions. Its dossier adds: “Our team was depleted from the economic impacts of Covid, and we lost many staff through the enormous demands of delivering with minimum human and financial resource.

“The Fringe Society in the 21st century needs to have an organisational culture that looks after its people, that is exacting and fulfilling, but does not put unrealistic expectations or workloads that break people.

"In short, we need to have a team that is commensurate with the task of providing support for the world’s biggest performing arts festival, the global reputation and brand of the Fringe, and fit to respond to strategic partnerships and creative opportunities.

“The community of people who make the Fringe happen each year are creative and entrepreneurial. The ask is not, therefore, to become a curated festival and to fund the creation and delivery of all work produced at the Fringe, the principle of inclusion and open access and the ambition to be largely self-funded remains.

“But there needs to be investment in the platform and infrastructure that underpins the festival, to offer some underwriting of the risks and costs, which will, in turn, create jobs, improve artist and visitor experience, and allow the focus of those who make the festival to be squarely on the production of their best work for their long-term professional development.