Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Public funding help for leading venues revealed

Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance, Underbelly and Summerhall are all getting financial help this year to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The funding, which has been awarded via the Fringe Society, will be used to help bring in more staff and volunteers, reduce working hours and increase minimum rates of pay.

Other initiatives include under-writing the costs of putting on shows, introducing electronic ticketing, and helping to pay for accommodation for staff during the Fringe.

Underbelly's purple cow venue is one of the most popular venues at the Fringe. Picture: David Scott

Other venue operators and promoters receiving a share of a new “Fringe resilience fund” include BlundaBus, Greenside, Just The Tonic, Laughing Horse, Monkey Barrel, the Scottish Comedy Festival, theSpaceUK and ZOO.

The Fringe Society has been lobbying for more financial help for the recovery of the event since the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival and last year’s comeback had to be scaled back due to the late lifting of Covid restrictions.

It emerged earlier this month that the Fringe had been allocated £1.58 million out of £54 million in Scottish Government Covid recovery funding for venues, events and festivals, which Creative Scotland was tasked with distributing.

As well as the £1.275 million allocated to 13 venues, promoters and producers, the Fringe Society has ring-fenced the remaining £305,000 for its own operations, including its box office, website, a temporary performers’ centre, and running street events in August.

Assembly runs shows in George Square Garden during the Fringe.

Assembly’s £125,000 award will help artists meet the costs of putting on shows, accomodation and marketing, as well as supporting emerging acts.

Gilded Balloon, which has secured £148,000, will be taking on extra staff and reducing working hours, as well as investing in more digital marketing and e-ticketing while reducing flyering.

The Pleasance grant of £159,000, the biggest awarded by the Fringe Society, will be targeting its funding to help reduce the financial risks for new and emerging acts, and have also pledged to increase the number of volunteers while reducing working hours at its venues.

Underbelly has secured £138,000 to help improve the minimum wages of workers at its venues, bring in extra staff to help reduce working hours, and help reduce the cost of staff accommodation.

Summerhall is one of the biggest venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “It’s fair to say that the last few years have been the most challenging in our festival’s history.

"Now, as we prepare to enter our 75th anniversary year, creatives across the Fringe landscape are working hard to ensure that this incredible festival not only survives, but continues to work hard to be the best version of itself.

“This support from the Scottish Government is absolutely vital in helping us to achieve that goal: allowing producers and creatives across the landscape to not only recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic, but to offer enhanced support to artists, workers and volunteers; to continue to programme creative and innovative work; to improve accessibility; to tackle affordability and to ensure that this festival remains true to its founding principles of openness and inclusivity.”

Scottish culture minister Neil Gray said: “The last few years have been difficult for the venues putting on events so this support will help to ensure the continued success of this flagship festival.”

The Gilded Balloon is one of Edinburgh's best-known Fringe venues.