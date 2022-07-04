Edinburgh Festival Fringe organisers apologise for ditching smartphone app but dismiss demands for rethink

Comedian Mark Watson is among the Fringe performers calling for a rethink over a decision to abandon the official smartphone app for the festival. Picture: Matt Crockett

The Fringe Society has issued an apology for its absence but insists there is no prospect of the decision being reversed in time for the festival’s 75th anniversary edition in August.

Last month the Fringe Society published a new vision pledging that the event would offer a "world class digital experience” in future.

Some performers who have paid up to £400 to register their show with the Fringe Society are demanding a partial refund after the dropping of the app, which was previously sponsored by Virgin Money, emerged over the weekend.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will not have an official smartphone app this year. Picture: Adrian Dennis

The Fringe Society has admitted it had decided against operating a map this year in December due to a lack of available resources.

It insists there is no possibility of “switching it back on” in time for the start of the festival, which will officially launch on 4 August.

Launched more than a decade ago, the official Fringe app and has been particularly popular because it allows festivalgoers to see when and where forthcoming shows are being staged.

However a spokeswoman insisted a “nearby now” function would be up and running on the official website by the time the Fringe begins.

Comics Ray Bradshaw, Fred MacAulay, Mark Nelson and Mark Watson, broadcaster Richard Osman, cabaret star Laurie Black, and comedian, writer and director Rachel Creeger are among those calling for a rethink.

Bradshaw said: “Nothing sums up the insanity of the Fringe more than them getting rid of their app for this year’s festival. They've still charged full registration fee though.”

Tagging the Fringe Society on Twitter, Watson said: “It really is so easy to administer and it’s hugely important to the whole ecology of the Fringe. Lots of people take a punt on a show because it's nearby in 15 minutes and they'd just never have heard about it otherwise.”

MacAulay said: “You can add my voice to those disappointed that there’s no app.”

Creeger said: “The ‘nearby now’ function has always proven vital in bringing in audiences esp to shows without huge PR budgets. To take that away in a year when we're already on a back foot post-pandemic seems cruel.”Nelson said: “It isn’t a Fringe festival anymore, it is not for everyone. Working class acts will not be supported. It is for PR machines and agencies to make money. Utterly ridiculous.”

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “

"The Fringe Society has been in recovery, along with the rest of the sector, still operating with a depleted team and trying to manage limited resources as best possible.”

“After two pandemic-affected years running on shoestring budgets, we simply d​id not have the budget required to build and maintain the app this year ​at the point when this work needed to be undertaken in December.