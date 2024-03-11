Edinburgh Festival Fringe: New multi-million pound headquarters project set to get green light

A multi-million pound “headquarters” and museum for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is set to get the green light within days – amid warnings that a community centre earmarked for the project is at risk of closure if the project does not go ahead.

Senior council officials have recommended approval for a “new home” for the world's largest arts festival in a Victorian-era school building, near the Pleasance Courtyard and Assembly Roxy venues.

The South Bridge Resource Centre, which has been run as Fringe venue by Greenside in recent years, would be operated year-round by the Fringe Society, which has secured a £7m pledge of UK Government funding for the project. The council insists the proposed investment would “completely refurbish and modernise” the building.

The South Bridge Resource Centre, near the Pleasance Courtyard and Assembly Roxy venues, is earmarked for a new headquarters for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Approval would end a seven-year search for a new base for the Fringe Society, which operates from three city centre buildings throughout the year and hires other spaces every August.

Under proposals being discussed by councillors this week, the Fringe hub would be permanently shared with the Canongate Youth project and other groups it works with, including Totally Sound and Reel Youth Media.

The Fringe Society has also pledged to ensure “affordable” studio, desk and event space is made available to community groups, grassroots organisations, individual artists and industry workers. It hopes to secure a 99-year lease to create “a flexible, functional and accessible space to bring artists, residents, community groups and the Fringe community together.”

A new Fringe Society report for councillors states that the community centre is “no longer fit for purpose” and in “urgent need of repair.”

They have been urged to back the project to provide the Fringe Society with “long-term operational security” and help the charity significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

The dossier also suggests the building would also become a new public attraction telling “the history of the Fringe and its home in Edinburgh.”

Councillors have been warned a decision is now “critical” to allow the Fringe Society to press ahead and confirm its funding after a detailed business case was submitted to the Government in January.

However talks are still ongoing to find suitable alternative accommodation for the various groups, organisations and council staff who currently use the building, with the authority’s headquarters near Waverley Station among the alternatives being explored.

A new council report said the building had been at increasing risk of closure for four years due to its declining condition, and needs more than £1.9m worth of repair and restoration work.

The council’s report states: "The investment by the Fringe Society will ensure these matters are addressed and will give the building a sustainable future.

"The deteriorating condition of the building means that, without any intervention, it will close, most likely without warning. This would, in turn, create the need for an urgent reactive response to relocate services.

"Irrespective of the Fringe Society proposals, which will preserve the building and retain it for public use, it would still be prudent to proceed with engagement and plan for relocation.

"The most sensitive element of the proposals is the relocation of existing users to suitable alternative accommodation and this will be the main focus moving forward.

