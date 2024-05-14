Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Arts centre Summerhall goes up for sale on the open market
The future of one of Edinburgh’s best-known Fringe venues has been thrown into doubt after the entire complex is up for sale.
Summerhall, which is based in a former vet school overlooking the Meadows has been put on the open market after opening as a year-round arts centre in 2011.
More than 100 businesses currently operate across seven different buildings at Summerhall, which is said to be one of the biggest biggest privately-owned multi-arts centres in Europe.
It has become renowned for its theatre, live music and visual art programmes, which are said to attract an audience in excess of a million to the site throughout the year.
However estate agents handling the sale say the 130,000 sq ft site offers "endless" refurbishment and redevelopment options, including residential, “boutique hotels,” offices and student housing.Edinburgh-based CutherbertWhite said the sale of the site was expected to generate “considerable interest” internationally and highlighted its “enviable location overlooking The Meadows.
However hundreds of supporters of Summerhall have already signed petition raising concerns about the sell-off and the possibility of a “crucial cultural asset” being lost.
Summerhall has been put up for sale by Oesselmann Estate Limited, a family-run trust which the arts centre’s founder, Robert McDowell, is a director of. He is currently a director of Summerhall Management Limited, which runs the venue on a day-to-day basis.
An official statement from Summerhall Management Limited said it was hopeful that the new owners would “build upon all that has been achieved over 13 years for the arts and culture of Edinburgh and Scotland.”Mr McDowell said: "In 2011, buying the old vet School buildings was ambitious.
“A small team worked alongside me to bring in some of the best arts in Edinburgh especially during the festivals.
"I am so proud to say that I have been part of a space that adheres to the original spirit of the festival and has provided a space for artists, creators and makers to play, build and grow over the years.“My hope is that with new owners buying the building, Summerhall will be strengthened for the future and continue its miraculously extraordinary activities.”
CuthbertWhite said the Summerhall site offered offering “significant re-development and refurbishment potential for a variety of uses subject to planning.”
It added: “The area is of mixed use comprising private residential, student accommodation, university buildings and offices and is close to the well-known redevelopment of the city`s former children’s hospital site, Royal Meadows. “Quartermile, the well-known mixed use re-development of the former Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh is within minutes walking distance.”
CuthbertWhite’s website states: “The city has a strong educational heritage, with one of the most highly educated workforces in the UK and it benefits from being a thriving all year round tourist destination, attracting over five million tourist bed nights per annum.
“Extensive mixed use re-development and refurbishment options including residential, galleries and entertainment spaces, boutique hotels, offices, studios, and student housing, subject to the necessary consents.”
CuthbertWhite director Stephen Kay said: “We’re excited to be bringing this to the open market and we expect considerable interest in this property from a wide range of domestic and international parties. It is an important landmark in the history of Edinburgh, occupying an enviable location overlooking the Meadows.”
