Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Angus Robertson says ‘existential threat’ fears are being ‘played up’

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson has claimed that fears over the future of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe are being "played-up" – days after organisers said it was becoming "almost impossible” to deliver due to a lack of funding support.

He has raised concerns over warnings the Fringe is facing an "existential threat” as he rejected demands to call a crisis summit over the future of Scotland's festivals.

Mr Robertson said it was “not helpful" for anyone to suggest the Fringe or any other festival was in doubt, and suggested calls for a crisis summit on festivals were about “headline grabbing”.

The Freedom Ballet of Ukraine making its Fringe debut in 2022. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy, who warned last year the festival was facing an “existential threat” due to the rising costs faced by artists and audiences, told The Scotsman last week the level of investment in the event was a "national embarrassment".

Her comments were raised with Mr Robertson at the Scottish Parliament during a debate on the Scottish Government’s new international culture strategy, which describes Scotland’s festivals as “world-leading and a key cultural asset”.

Ms McCarthy has suggested the Fringe is “exploited” after suffering a series of funding blows while being continually championed as a “jewel in the crown” for Edinburgh and Scotland.

Speaking at Holyrood, Conservative MSP Megan Gallagher said: "Scotland's culture is among the most vibrant in the world and, of course, it should be promoted internationally. However to grow our culture sector internationally, we must first ensure that it’s thriving here in Scotland.

Angus Robertson is Scotland's culture secretary. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

"To do that, the Scottish Government must focus on the domestic challenges that the culture sector is facing. We must harness its power before it is too late. If the domestic flagship model isn’t working, it’s impossible to extend your global reach.

"Is the Cabinet secretary concerned about the recent comments made in relation to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and does he agree with me that urgent action is needed to make sure we don’t lose one of the biggest events that people come to Scotland to see?”

Mr Robertson said: “As the Cabinet secretary for culture and as the MSP for Edinburgh Central, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a matter close to my heart. I strongly support all efforts at building the resilience of the Fringe.

"It is also important that one doesn’t play up existential concerns, but at the same time it is really important that wherever intervention is necessary that is something we’re committed to do.

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"The conversations we have with the Fringe and others – because as we know there has been distress across the cultural sector – are ongoing and will continue. I hope I will have the support of the other political parties in securing the funding we all know is necessary to support the sector in the years ahead.”

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said: “The Scottish Government rightly states that festivals are a key cultural asset for Scotland. This is absolutely true. Yet, right now, we’re seeing many of our festivals in crisis despite the Government promising to double arts funding.

"This crisis in funding is affecting festivals of all shapes and sizes all over Scotland. Shona McCarthy has announced that the Fringe is becoming almost impossible to deliver because of a lack of funding.