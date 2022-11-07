Edinburgh Castle Concerts 2023: The Lumineers to perform huge outdoor gig in Capital next summer

The Lumineers will perform at the Castle Esplanade next summer as part of the 2023 Castle Concerts series, the Evening News can exclusively reveal.

The much-loved American indie folk band visit the Capital on Wednesday, July 5, with tickets going on sale this week.

Calum Cunneen, of Castle Concerts said: “We are delighted to welcome The Lumineers back to Scotland for a unique and special show at Edinburgh Castle.

“Despite only forming a little over a decade ago, The Lumineers have grown to cement their place as a must see live act across stadiums and arenas worldwide, and there will be no better place to see them in the summer of 2023 than against the historic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.”

The Lumineers, who have over 21 No.1 hits including Ho Hey, Cleopatra and Life in a Day, are widely considered to be one of the best live bands around.

Having started in small clubs and open mics, The Lumineers soon became a touring juggernaut and are now selling out huge arenas around the world.

This multi-million-selling, Grammy-nominated band have just kicked off their latest world tour in New Zealand. They will then travel to the United States and Europe before coming into Edinburgh.

Audrey Jones, Head of Business Development and Filming said: “Historic Environment Scotland is delighted to be welcoming global sensation The

Lumineers to the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle as part of their world tour.”