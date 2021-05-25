Edinburgh bars and restaurants set to benefit from extended hours when summer festivals return

Edinburgh's Royal Mile is normally thronged with festival crowds in August.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be able to take advantage of the extra trading time if the current strict Covid restrictions are eased by then.

Under the Scottish Government’s current route map, Edinburgh’s licensed premises have to close at 10.30pm.

However if the timetable for the easing of restrictions goes as planned over the next few weeks, they will be able to revert to their normal hours by the end of June.

Some licensed premises are normally able to stay open as late as 5am during the city’s main festivals season in August.

Edinburgh’s licensing board agree to restore the late licensing hours for between 6 and 30 August to coincide with the planned dates of the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe. Live events are expected to return at indoor and outdoor venues across the city if the easing of restrictions across Scotland continues as planned.

Licensing board convenor Norman Work said: “It’s been a tough year for the hospitality sector and as a board we recognise the need to do everything we can to support licensed premises to help them operate as normally as they can within any Covid restrictions in force at the time.

"The majority of pubs and restaurants have seasonal variations in their licence covering the summer festivals.