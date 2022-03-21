Down’s Syndrome Day: When is World Down’s Syndrome Day, and why do we wear odd socks for Down’s Syndrome Day?

World Down Syndrome Day has been celebrated since 2006. Photo: DenisKuvaev / Canva Pro.

Down’s syndrome is a condition people are born with, where the person has an extra chromosome.

Chromosomes determine how we grow and function, starting in the womb.

Typically, people have 46, but getting an extra one can happen simply by chance.

People with Down’s syndrome tend to have some level of learning disability to varying degrees.

Some people live independent lives, while others might need more care and support from those around them.

World Down’s Syndrome Day is held each year to raise awareness and signify the uniqueness of the 21st chromosome that causes the condition.

Here’s a bit more about World Down’s Syndrome Day and how it’s celebrated.

What is World Down’s Syndrome Day?

The global awareness day has been held since 2006 and officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

WDSD always falls on March 21st, the 21st day of the third month, to signify the triplication 21st chromosome that causes Down’s syndrome.

Why do we wear odd socks for Down’s Syndrome Day?

This year, the #LotsOfSocks campaign has been put together on March 21st to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome.

To get involved, the organisers are calling for people to wear their brightest, most colourful socks – and, of course, mismatched ones.

If anyone asks about them, tell people that you’re wearing them to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome.