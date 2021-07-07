Since first being held in 2009, the Doune The Rabbit Hole festival has become an annual highlight of Scotland’s music calendar.

In common with most similar events the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, but it’s scheduled to take place in 2021, featuring most of the acts (with the notable exception of Belle & Sebastian and John Cale) that were booked for last year.

Here’s what we know about the festival.

When is Doune The Rabbit Hole 2021 taking place and where will it be held?

The festival is set to take place in Cardross Estate, near the Lake of Menteith around 15 miles to the west of Stirling from August 12-15, after being rescheduled from earlier in the year.

With a daily capacity of around 1,000, the festival is scheduled to start just three days after the planned lifting of Covid restrictions on Auust 9.

Organisers hope that this means they will be able to go ahead with the event, explaining: “The safety of our audience, staff, artists, and contributors is our number one priority and we are fully aware that the festival may still yet need to be postponed again until 2022. However, the truth is that we just don't know yet – nobody does – and we'd all be kicking ourselves if we had the opportunity to safely head back into the beautiful fields of Cardross Estate again in 2021, but failed to prepare for it.”

What is the Doune The Rabbit Hole 2021 line-up?

On Thursday, August 12, Dizzee Rascal will headline the main Jabberwocky stage, with support from Gentleman's Dub Club, Corto.Alto, and Astrosnax.

On Friday, August 13, 10cc headline the Jabberwocky stage, supported by Eddi Reader, Goat Girl, The Skints, The Joy Hotel, Pretty Preachers Club and Chizu Nnamdi.

Acts on the Baino stage on Friday include Sleaford Mods, Nubiyan Twist, The Rezillos and Scarlett Randle, while Town Of Cats and Esperanza are amongst the acts on the Whistleblower Stage, and Rachel Sermanni and Awkward Family Portraits lead proceedings on the Bandersnatch Stage.

Saturday, August 14, sees Camera Obscura on the Jabberwocky Stage, alongside Al McKay's Earth Wind & Fire Experience, BC Camplight, Tide Lines, Peggy Seeger, Ebi Soda, Samba Yabamba.

Buzzcocks, Utah Saints, Free Love, Bis, Honeyblood and We Are Not Devo are among the attractions on the Baino Stage, while Bombskare and Mad Ferret headline the Whisleblower and Bandersnatch stages respectively.

On Sunday, August 15, Teenage Fanclub close the festival’s main stage, supported by The Bluebells, Nadia Rose and Girl Ray, while Peatbog Faeries, Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon, The Pastels, Sacred Paws, Peaness and Kubitaru appear on the Baino Stage.

Stanley Odd and Flew The Arrow are the main draws on the Whistleblower and Bandersnatch stages, along with myriad up-and-coming acts.

What else will be at Doune The Rabbit Hole?

Alongside the music there will be yoga workshops, talks, special events, workshops, jam sessions and a Family Field where kids can be entertained with storytelling, arts and crafts, bubbles, balloons and kite making.

Alongside the campsite there are a number of exclusive and luxurious glamping tents available sleeping up to four people.

Where can I buy Doune The Rabbit Hole 2021 tickets?

Full festival, daily and camping tickets are all still available at www.dounetherabbithole.co.uk, starting at £57.70 for a day ticket.

It is possible to pay for tickets by instalments and all tickets previously bought for the 2020 event remain valid.

