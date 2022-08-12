Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish actor, who starred as Detective Inspector Ray Lennox in the BritBox series Crime, based on Irvine Welsh’s novel, made the revelation in an interview with The Guardian.

The Mission Impossible 2 and Enigma star was asked how much he “enjoyed, as a Hibs fan, having to wear a Rangers top”.

The 56-year-old Glenrothes actor, who is a lifelong Hibee, replied: “I hated wearing a Rangers top”.

Elsewhere in the article, Scott said Kathy Burke was the best onscreen kiss he’s ever had.

Speaking about his role in The 1999 British romcom This Year’s Love, he said: “I had such fun doing that film. I play an artist, so I started painting again, which I haven’t done since school.

“Plus Kathy Burke was the best onscreen kiss I’ve ever had in my entire life, let me tell you. It’s one of those things – you’ve either got it, or you haven’t got it, and she’s got it. Have I got it? Not as much as Kathy!”

Scott also talked about appearing in cult Scottish crime series Taggart – and he revealed that it’s star once decked him with a single punch.

He said: “Mark McManus [Jim Taggart] punched me for real, because he thought it would be great for the film.

“He caught me and floored me. I had a great time!”

Scott was also asked which historical Scottish figure, real or fictional, he would most like to play.

He answerd: “Maybe Old Tom Morris, who designed Machrihanish – my favourite golf course in the world. Like me, he was born in St Andrews.

“I guess the obvious ones are William Wallace and Robert the Bruce. But I’d be more inclined towards Alexander Fleming: an extraordinary story about how penicillin changed the course of the world.

“Or Jekyll and Hyde, but – oh yeah! – I’ve done that in a TV movie already.”

Scott is set to reprise his role as Ray Lennox when the second series of TV series Crime begins filminfg shortly.

Set in Edinburgh, but filmed in Glasgow, the synopsis for the second season reads: "We’ll re-visit Dougray Scott’s complex character, Ray Lennox, who is now settled back into life with Edinburgh’s Serious Crimes team, having fully recovered from his breakdown after the toll of his last investigation.