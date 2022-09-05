DF Concerts reports record breaking summer for live music in Scotland

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of The Killers, Harry Styles and more descended on Scotland this summer in a record breaking summer for live events, culminating in the newly revived Connect Festival in the new location of Royal Highland Centre.

In total, DF Concerts had 33 days of outdoor shows from June to August, which outdoor spaces such such as Slessor Gardens in Dundee, Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds and Princes Street Gardens, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow Green, and Bellahouston Park in Glasgow holding events, as well as venues such as Hampden, Ibrox and Falkirk Stadiums.

DF Concerts expects to have welcomed over 50% of the population of Scotland to one of its concerts or events in 2022.

The outdoor events are in addition to almost 200 shows of varying sizes which have taken place in venues across the country as part of the normal day-to-day business this summer for DF Concerts – with forecasters also stating that that the success of live events in Scotland contributed around £72.4million to the economy, aiding both tourism and hospitality businesses.

