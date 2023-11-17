Deep Time festival review: p.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.c.l.u.t.t.e.r, Fruitmarket, Edinburgh

The opening concert of the Deep Time festival offered music to infuriate, but also sounds to entrance and amuse, writes David Kettle

Deep Time/p.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.c.l.u.t.t.e.r, Fruitmarket, Edinburgh ****

Art galleries, not concert halls, have hosted some of music’s most memorable premieres for decades. Could the same be said of Deep Time, the new four-day festival of experimental sounds in the post-industrial Warehouse at Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket? On the strength of its opening evening, the answer’s at least a partial yes.

Deep Time curators Katherine Tinker and Sam Woods had made a strong choice with all-female quartet p.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.c.l.u.t.t.e.r to launch the inaugural event – the players were witty, engaging, fiercely committed and, most importantly, clearly astonishingly talented musicians. Okay, their opening piece – Sara Glojnarić’s playful and self-aware (not to mention ambitious) seconds, minutes, hours, eons, a Fruitmarket commission – was a little too pleased with its own meta-musical cleverness to make much of a mark, despite its pop culture nods to Friends, its running composer commentary and its warped karaoke. It was a lot of fun, though, as was p.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.c.l.u.t.t.e.r’s closer, Jessie Marino’s Jesus f***ing Christ Linda, a channel-hopping burst of joy and unpredictability collided with synchronised swimming poses, and delivered with brilliantly deadpan humour.

Quartet p.e.r.s.o.n.a.l.c.l.u.t.t.e.r performing at Deep Time PIC: Chris Scott / Courtesy the Fruitmarket