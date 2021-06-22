Curbs on events and festivals in Scotland to be eased from mid-July and lifted from early August

The controversial two metre distancing rule for theatres, comedy clubs and concert halls will be eased by 19 July under a proposed timetable set out by Nicola Sturgeon.

Outdoor events are also expected to go ahead without social distancing from that date, after the First Minister revealed that people would no longer be asked to physically distance outdoors, although audiences will be capped until the 9 August date.

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped that all major legal restrictions on indoor gatherings would be lifted by then.

It is hoped that the whole country will be under Level 0 restrictions by mid-July, which will allow indoor events for up to 400 people to happen at one metre distancing and crowds of up to 2000 people to attend outdoor events.

The easing of restrictions on indoor and outdoor events is a huge boost for events like the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe, which are due to get underway on 6 August, and Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, which is planned to be held on Glasgow Green from 10-12 September.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “It’s hugely uplifting to see that the Scottish Government has listened to the collective voice of the culture sector and has gone ahead in making the social distancing guidelines fairer for all.

“Today’s decision means that operators can now plan, prepare and start the difficult road to recovery.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has built an outdoor amphitheatre to ensure it can stage live shows this summer.

"Our priority now will be in supporting Fringe producers and artists to deliver the best festival that we can in the time we have left, and to ensure our covid mitigation plan is rolled out effectively and safely.

“We will also keep using our voice to champion the arts in Scotland. We all know culture will have a vital part to play in Scotland’s recovery, and the Fringe is hugely important in that space.”

An official reopening date of 17 May for venues and live events was first set out by the Scottish Government in mid-March.

But when the reopening guidelines were published in late-April industry leaders were horrified to discover that stricter distancing rules would have to be enforced on audiences than in hospitality businesses.

A view of the auditorium at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh.

Bars and restaurants across Scotland were given the green light to operate at one metre distancing last July ahead of the initial easing of lockdown restrictions.

Venues in England were given the same reopening date in May by Prime Minister Boris Johnson but have been able to reopen at half their normal capacities.

Leading performing arts venues joined last month to plea for the two metre rule to be relaxed, claiming that they were preventing 98 per cent of operators from reopening.

Edinburgh’s festivals issued a joint statement last week calling for the Scottish Government to “eliminate the anomalies” in its social distancing guidelines, saying it was “beyond credibility" that live events with Covid mitigations posed a greater risk to public health than what going to pubs, restaurants, shops and sporting events.

The Tron Theatre had previously complained that it would have to limit audience numbers to between 10 and 14 under the Scottish Government's reopening restrictions. Picture: John Johnston

