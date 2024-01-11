Creative Scotland warns of risk of widespread ‘collapse’ without ‘further and faster’ action on funding crisis

Tinashe Warikandwa, Jo Freer and Suzanne Magowan starred in a recent production of Dundee Rep at The Steamie. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Creative Scotland's boss has warned that parts of the nation's cultural landscape will be at a risk of "collapse" within months unless the Scottish Government goes "further and faster" with its support of the arts industry.

Chief executive Iain Munro called for “more ugency” to help turn around Scottish culture’s crippling financial crisis, which he described as the most serious he had ever experienced.

Mr Munro admitted that the national funding body was already having to make "very unpalatable" decisions due to record demand for financial support and the impact of escalating costs.

Mr Munro suggested the potential of the industry was being held back because so much effort was going into “literally trying to keep the show on the road and keep the lights on”.

MSPS heard evidence from arts organisations that an industry-wide funding crisis is also already leading to cuts in programming, an exodus of workers and feelances "struggling to survive" due to a shortage of work.

Giving evidence at Holyrood’s culture committee, Mr Munro warned of a risk of “unintended consequences" if Creative Scotland did not get clarity on its future budgets.

He revealed that it did not know whether it would receive any additional funding to help meet a huge shortfall in its budget for long-term funding for future years ahead of key decisions having to be taken in the autumn on venues, events and organisations.

Peter Arnott's play Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape was staged at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh last year. Picture: Fraser Band

He urged the government to take urgent steps to raise the level of arts spending so that it accounts for at least one per cent of overall expenditure. Analysis of the Scottish Budget has suggested it will only be around 0.56 per cent next year.

Mr Munro also told MSPs that Creative Scotland was in a "flatlined" funding position in the wake of the recent Scottish Budget Budget announcement, despite claims from ministers that it had received a £13.2 million as part of a £15.8m “first step” towards delivering on a pledged to increase arts spending by £100m by 2028.

Mr Munro said Creative Scotland would have “ordinarily expected” to see £6.6m out of the £13.2 million in its core budget settlement, with the other half “recompense in effect” for having to use part of its reserves to make up for a mid-year funding cut.

Mr Munro also revealed that Creative Scotland was still waiting to hear what it could spend the latter £6.2m on.

Iain Munro is chief executive of Creative Scotland (Picture: Kat Gollock)

He said: “We’ve not had that conversation yet, so I don’t know what the thinking is, or will be. We will want to get into that very quickly.

"The net effect overall is essentially a year-on-year, like for like, flatlined position, before the in-year reduction was applied.“The budget settlement is welcome and we absolutely acknowledge the wider extreme pressures on public finances.

"But it is in the context of ongoing, severe and high-risk challenges that the sector is currently having to face. Some of that should be borne in mind for individuals as well as organisations. There are pressures on both fronts.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf promised to “more than double” arts spending in the autumn – weeks after a 10 per cent cut in Creative Scotland’s budget was revealed – by allocating at least £100m.

Mr Munro said: “What we are very concerned about at the moment is that the short-term, immediate challenges facing the sector are very urgent.

“The £100m announcement is of course welcome, but we all know that we could spend that several times over.”It is not clear which organisations are going to get any of that, how much and when.

"What we would be keen to see, beyond what has been set out already, is the Scottish Government go further and go faster on the commitments that have been indicated and indeed on the £100 million itself. Our ambition would be to see arts, culture and heritage spending increase to at least one per cent of overall government expenditure.

"It is an innovative sector. If we get the conditions right we can unlock its full potential, and not just culturally, socially and economically. The issue at the moment is that there is so much emphasis going into literally trying to keep the show on the road and keep the lights on.”

The government has pledged that it will increase investment by “at least” £25 million in 2025-26, the first year that a new multi-year funding programme from Creative Scotland is meant to be in place.

Creative Scotland is currently assessing around £96m worth of long-term funding applications from 361 organisations, for a potential budget of just £40m, which it is due to make final decisions on by October, while demand for “open funding” from individuals and organisations has also soared in recent months.

Mr Munro said: “Our multi-year funding process is up and running. It was predicated on an assumption that there would be multi-year budgets available. Clearly that is not playing out. But we will be working our way through that process.

“We will be having a dialogue with the government on how much clarity we can get on what the £25m will potentially mean for Creative Scotland, but also whether we can go further than that. It’s going to be important for us to get as much clarity around that as possible.

"Indicative budgets would give us a planning horizon to enable us to make the most confident multi-year decisions which will conclude in the autumn of this year and start from April 2025.

"If nothing changes and we are still on flatline budgets, it would be the toughest environment and we would be making fundamental decisions which would in effect lead to the collapse of parts of the sector. It’s not a position any of us want to find ourselves in.

"Without clarity on the likely resources that will be available in the years ahead we will have to make our own planning assumptions. That may lead to unintended consequences on the number of applications we're able to support and the ramifications that flow from that."

Mr Munro said Creative Scotland was seeing the knock-on impact of the “contraction” of vital parts of the arts funding landscape, including declining philanthropic giving, commercial income and local authority grants.

He added: “Our demand for funding is at the highest levels we have ever seen. The volume of applications and their value have both gone up by more than 50 per cent, but because those volumes have gone up, success rates have come down.

"We are having to handle more unhappiness about the increasingly limited abilities we have to support people. There are still really good things happening and there is still money in the system, but there’s not enough. It’s an issue of pressure on resources. It’s not a happy position for any of us at the moment. The bottom line is we can’t give people what we don’t have.

"We always have to make tough choices, but we’re in an extreme situation at the moment, which is the worst we’ve ever seen.