Well-known Wombles Orinoco, Alderney and Great Uncle Bulgaria are attending the Green Zone at COP26 in Glasgow in their roles as official supporters of the UK government’s #OneStepGreener campaign.

Throughout the weekend, The Wombles will be encouraging everyone to do their bit for the environment by upcycling, reusing, traveling smarter, reducing meat consumption, planting trees and encouraging our local wildlife.

The Wombles were the UK’s original eco-warriors and have been championing environmental action for over 50 years, making the furry creatures from Wimbledon the obvious choice as environmental ‘mascots’ for COP26.

They were brought out of hibernation early last year to inspire and mobilise a new generation of environmental enthusiasts.

Speaking on behalf of The Wombles, Orinoco said: “Watch out for The Wombles in The Green Zone at COP26 this weekend.

"We will be entertaining delegates and spreading the message of positive environmentalism, whilst getting out and about, celebrating all of the local community groups across Scotland who do a wonderful job keeping the country litter free.

"If we all behave like Wombles and commit to individual environmental actions, we can all make a huge difference and take Scotland (along with the rest of the UK) one step closer to becoming a greener and more sustainable place to live.”

The Wombles are featured in a series of short, animated films on social media explaining how we can all go #OneStepGreener for COP26.

The fictional furry creatures recommend travelling smarter by walking, cycling or taking public transport, reusing and upcycling – to avoid waste going into landfill – and growing and eating food in season.

Other green-conscious Womble advice includes planting trees in our gardens, creating wildlife friendly gardens, reducing food waste - by creating meals from left-overs and reducing energy usage at home - by turning off the lights and plugs when not in use.

‘One Step Greener’ is part of the UK Government’s campaign, Together for our Planet, which aims to raise awareness of COP26 and climate issues.

Together for our Planet is also working with small businesses across the UK to support their journey towards becoming greener and more sustainable.

