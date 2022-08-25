Connect Festival lineup 2022: Stage times for The National, The Twilight Sad, Little Simz, Idlewild and more
Connect is being held at the Royal Highland Centre showgrounds from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 2022.
The festival gates open at midday across the weekend and close at 10.30pm, with a host of acts playing such as Idles, The Twilight Sad, Self Esteem, Little Simz, The Chemical Brothers as well as Idlewild, Ride, Bombay Bicycle Club, The National, Admiral Fallow and Mogwai.
With so many amazing acts, those attending will need to plan their days out so as not to miss any of their favourites, as well as trying to avoid the dreaded festival clash.
We take a look at the stage times for Connect Festival.
Most Popular
Read More
The list below focuses mainly on the bands playing and not the other activities on site.
For more information on stages, other acts, activities and secret sets - download the Connect App.
Friday August 26th
Maeve 12:40 - 13-10 Pocket - 13:00 - 14:00 Lvra - 13:25 - 13:55 Future Utopia - 13:35 -14:10 Kilimanjaro - 14:00 - 15:00 Jealous of the Birds - 14:25 - 14:55 Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul - 14:40 - 15:15 Taahliah - 15:00 - 16:30 Cloth - 15:25 - 16:00 The Mysteries - 15:45 - 16:25 Nimmo - 16:00 - 19:30 Hammer - 16:30 - 18:00 Lyra - 16:30 - 17:05 Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler 16:55 - 17:40 CMAT - 17:35 - 18:15 L Jordan 18:00 - 19:30 Josh Grant - 18:10 - 19:00 Moses Boyd - 19:00 - 19:45 Idles - 19:30 - 21:00 Optimo - 19:30 - 21:30 Joesef - 20:45 - 21:45 Jon Hopkins - 21:30 - 22:30
Saturday August 27th
Opus Kink - 12:30 - 13:00 Lucia and the Best Boys - 13:00 - 13:40 The Joy Hotel - 13:25 - 13:55 Push It - 14:00 - 15:00 Chloe Moriondo - 14:10 -14:50 Swim School - 14:20 - 14:50 Holly Humberstone - 15:20 - 16:05 Dance System 16:30 - 18:00 Willie J Healy - 16:30 - 17:10 Caribou - 16:35 - 17:25 Matt Maltese - 17:50 - 18:30 The Twilight Sad - 17:55 - 18:45 Krystal Klear - 18:00 - 19:30 Bonobo - 19:20 - 20:20 Ride (Playing Nowhere) 21:00 - 22:00 The Chemical Brothers - 21:00 - 22:30
Sunday August 28th
Kathleen Frances - 12:30 - 13:00 Karma Kid - 13:00 - 14:30 Rae Morris - 13:00 - 13:45 Porij - 13:25 - 13:55 Black Country - New Road - 14:15 - 15:00 Lizzie Reid - 14:25 - 14:55 Rebecca Vasmant - 14:30 - 16:00 Hamish Hawk - 15:25 - 15:55 Self Esteem - 15:30 - 16:15 Barry Can’t Swim - 16:00 - 17:30 DEHD - 16:35- 17:15 Little Simz - 16:45-17:35 Sam Gellaitry - 17:30 - 19:00 Bombay Bicycle Club - 18:05-19:05 Jamz Supernova - 19:00-20:30 Admiral Fallow - 19:15 - 20:00 Mogwai - 19:35 - 20:35 Horse Meat Disco - 20:30 - 22:30 Idlewild (Playing The Remote Part) - 21:00-22:00 The National - 21:15 - 22:00