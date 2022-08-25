Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival gates open at midday across the weekend and close at 10.30pm, with a host of acts playing such as Idles, The Twilight Sad, Self Esteem, Little Simz, The Chemical Brothers as well as Idlewild, Ride, Bombay Bicycle Club, The National, Admiral Fallow and Mogwai.

With so many amazing acts, those attending will need to plan their days out so as not to miss any of their favourites, as well as trying to avoid the dreaded festival clash.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the stage times for Connect Festival.

Most Popular

Connect takes place this weekend.

The list below focuses mainly on the bands playing and not the other activities on site.

For more information on stages, other acts, activities and secret sets - download the Connect App.

Friday August 26th

Maeve 12:40 - 13-10 Pocket - 13:00 - 14:00 Lvra - 13:25 - 13:55 Future Utopia - 13:35 -14:10 Kilimanjaro - 14:00 - 15:00 Jealous of the Birds - 14:25 - 14:55 Charlotte Adigery and Bolis Pupul - 14:40 - 15:15 Taahliah - 15:00 - 16:30 Cloth - 15:25 - 16:00 The Mysteries - 15:45 - 16:25 Nimmo - 16:00 - 19:30 Hammer - 16:30 - 18:00 Lyra - 16:30 - 17:05 Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler 16:55 - 17:40 CMAT - 17:35 - 18:15 L Jordan 18:00 - 19:30 Josh Grant - 18:10 - 19:00 Moses Boyd - 19:00 - 19:45 Idles - 19:30 - 21:00 Optimo - 19:30 - 21:30 Joesef - 20:45 - 21:45 Jon Hopkins - 21:30 - 22:30

Saturday August 27th

Opus Kink - 12:30 - 13:00 Lucia and the Best Boys - 13:00 - 13:40 The Joy Hotel - 13:25 - 13:55 Push It - 14:00 - 15:00 Chloe Moriondo - 14:10 -14:50 Swim School - 14:20 - 14:50 Holly Humberstone - 15:20 - 16:05 Dance System 16:30 - 18:00 Willie J Healy - 16:30 - 17:10 Caribou - 16:35 - 17:25 Matt Maltese - 17:50 - 18:30 The Twilight Sad - 17:55 - 18:45 Krystal Klear - 18:00 - 19:30 Bonobo - 19:20 - 20:20 Ride (Playing Nowhere) 21:00 - 22:00 The Chemical Brothers - 21:00 - 22:30

Sunday August 28th