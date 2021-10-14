The band, who are set to release their ninth studio album tomorrow, will visit Scotland as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, which will also see them travel to locations in the US, the Caribbean, Europe and Central America.

In 2019, Coldplay’s vocalist Chris Martin told the press that the band would not be touring until they found a way for their concerts to be sustainable.

In a bid to be sustainable the band plan to install a dance floor in each venue that will generate electricity from fans jumping.

Coldplay released a statement about the environmental considerations they have taken. It read: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together".

"At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.

"If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Chris Martin told the BBC that he is willing to accept negative reactions from those angry over the bands’ continued used of private jets. He said: "I don't mind any backlash at all”.

"We're trying our best, and we haven't got it perfect. Absolutely. We always have backlash for everything – and the people that give us backlash for that kind of thing, for flying, they're right. So we don't have any argument against that."

