Climate change and conservation to the fore as Edinburgh Science Festival reveals 2022 line-up

Climate change and conservation will be in the spotlight at the Edinburgh Science Festival in April.

The return of the Edinburgh Science Festival in its Easter holiday slot for the first time in three years will see events, exhibitions, talks and workshops staged at 13 sites across the city.

A series of special events will be staged to mark half a century since the British scientist, engineer and inventor James Lovelock published the “Gaia theory,” which sees the Earth as a self-regulating system of organisms interacting with each other and their surroundings.

The revolutionary oceanography work of the Scottish scientist and naturalist Charles Wyille Thomson – one of the first marine biologists to describe life in the ocean depths – will be celebrated at a exhibition on marine science at Our Dynamic Earth, while a special event exploring how the pioneering Scottish mathematician scientist James Clerk Maxwell has influenced 21st century technology.The festival will feature an outdoor exhibition on Portobello promenade on Scotland’s “wild spaces” and the flora, fauna and people who can be found there, and an interactive show on The Mound precinct on the impact of the “climate of consumption” on the planet.

Workshops for young people on the world’s endangered species and underwater landscapes will be staged at the City Centre, which will see all five floors taken over by the festival.

The festival’s prestigious Edinburgh Medal honour will be awarded to the Ugandan wildlife conservationist and veterinarian Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka.

Other special guests include Professor Sheila Rowan, Scotland’s former chief scientific adviser, who will appear with the physicist, author and broadcaster Professor Jim Al-Khalili, climate historian and author Alice Bell, who describes herself as “part-time historian of the apocalypse, part time campaigner for a better future,” and American science author Mary Roach, who will be exploring the “conflict” between humans and animals.

Scotland's first female astronomer royal Catherine Heyman will also be part of a programme, with women making up more than 50 per cent of the guest speakers.

Two years after the science festival fell victim to the Covid pandemic, its programme will offer the chance for children to become “disease detectives” and immunologists for a day by making their own vaccine with the help of 3D printing.

The festival will also feature events on how engineers, economists and planners can prepare for extreme weather incidents, and an exploration of what the cities of the 22nd century may look, function and feel like, while the National Museum of Scotland will be hosting an exhibition exploring the powers and pitfalls of “big data.”

Amanda Tyndall, the festival’s creative director, said: “We’re delighted and excited to be getting back to what we love, delivering live events that bring people together for a world of new experiences in the name of science.

"We encourage everyone to join us this April for a thoughtful yet joyful celebration of the role that science and festivals play in our lives – sharing the joy of discovery, celebrating the human spirit and shedding fresh light on the key issues shaping our future.”

Ugandan conservationist and veterinarian Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka will be honoured with the Edinburgh Medal during this year's science festival. Picture: Jo-Anne McArthur

Portobello promenade will be hosting an outdoor exhibition on Scotland's wild places during this year's Edinburgh Science Festival.