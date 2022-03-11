City leaders say almost all of Edinburgh’s most important historic buildings have now been saved

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square is now home to the Edinburgh Grand hotel.

As Edinburgh emerges from the pandemic, city leaders have declared almost all of the city’s most important historic buildings have now been saved.

A decade’s worth of developments and deals struck during the two years of the pandemic are said to have tackled the vast majority of those said to be “at risk” across Edinburgh’s World Heritage Site.

Just two buildings with a category A-listing from government agency Historic Environment Scotland are expected to remain on the official register once a raft of ongoing projects in the Old and New Towns is complete.

The Tron Kirk, which has stood at the heart of Edinburgh's Royal Mile for nearly 400 years, has been taken over by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust. Picture: Julie Bull

Projects finished over the past decade include the redevelopment of a former Royal Bank of Scotland building on St Andrew Square into the Edinburgh Grand Hotel, the transformation of the 17th-century townhouse off the Canongate where economist Adam Smith lived into a new headquarters for Heriot Watt’s business school, the conversion of a former home from astronomers on Calton Hill into luxury apartments, and a revamp of the 500-year Riddle’s Court tenement off the Lawnmarket to create a new events space.

Ongoing projects include a new Virgin Hotel, on the site of the former India Buildings complex in the Old Town, and the transformation of the former Forsyth’s department store on Princes Street into a new hotel.

Long-awaited agreements have also recently been reached to create a National Centre for Music at the former Royal High School on Calton Hill into and a new visitor centre at the 17th-century Tron Kirk.

Two A-listed sites still said to be at risk include the upper floors of All Bar One’s building on George Street, which is planned to be converted into flats, and a property on Dublin Street North that has recently been sold.

The former Royal High School on Calton Hill is to be turned into a new National Centre for Music.

Neil Gray, the city council’s planning convener, said: “We work extremely hard with our partners, including Edinburgh World Heritage and Historic Environment Scotland, to protect our historic built environment, and with owners to support them to find the best outcome for their properties.

“Over the last ten years, we’ve helped developers make the best and most sympathetic use of many of our globally significant and architecturally stunning buildings so they can be enjoyed now and for future generations to come.

“You only have to walk around the centre of our beautiful city to see the progress being made and restoration works completed on the ground to breathe new life into these historic and iconic buildings.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh World Heritage said: “It is welcome news that so many of the city’s ‘at risk’ buildings have been conserved and given a new lease of life in order to benefit Edinburgh’s people, institutions and economy.

The new Virgin Hotel in Edinburgh's Old Town, which is due to open later this year, is transforming the 19th century India Buildings complex. Image: ICA

“This all supports our goal of protecting what makes the World Heritage Site special, while also ensuring it works for everyone in the city.