Chrissie Hynde is seen performing on stage at the charity fundraiser "Night For Ukraine" at The Roundhouse in London.

The Pretenders’ singer has announced that she will be playing the 700-capacity Liquid Rooms later this year – with tickets going on sale soon and expected to sell out quickly.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chrissie Hynde playing the Liquid Rooms?

The gig has been announced for Thursday, October 13.

When did Chrissie Hynde Last play Scotland

The singer last visited Scotland to play a series of sold out concerts at The Queen’s Hall when she mainly played Bob Dylan covers.

The shows were acclaimed by both fans and critics.

What will she be playing?

This will be the first gig of its type for Chrissie Hynde but she had hinted that it will be largely made up of hits she had with her band The Pretenders.

She explained: “Finally getting to play some of my favourite Pretenders songs in my favourite type of venues. Been waiting a long time for this! See you there.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets will be available here from 10am on Thursday, September 15.