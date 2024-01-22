Celtic Connections review: Scottish Ensemble with Edgar Meyer, Barony Hall, Glasgow

The European premiere of Edgar Meyer’s Concertina for Strings and Double Bass lived up to its tour-de-force billing, writes Jim Gilchrist

Scottish Ensemble with Edgar Meyer, Mischa MacPherson & Donald Grant, and Ailie Robertson, Barony Hall, Glasgow ****

An evening of diverse, and diverting, elements opened with violinist and Scottish Ensemble leader Jonathan Morton, cellist Alison Lawrance and American double-bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer – just three figures amid the gothic sandstone chiaroscuro of the Barony Hall – sounding a stately Bach gamba sonata. It ended with the ensemble in full fling with a Gaelic folk band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between, the star event was, surely, the European premiere of Edgar Meyer’s Concertina for Strings and Double Bass. This lived up to its tour-de-force billing as Meyer demonstrated his formidable technique as well as lyricism, as in the vivacious opening melody, his resonant bass escorted handsomely by the full ensemble or, in the middle section, murmuring against stealthy pizzicato and growls from the strings, before concluding with a dramatic race against bickering strings.

Edgar Meyer

The ensemble had already given a fine account of James MacMillan’s brief but haunting Memento, its keening of ebbing and flowing strings reflecting Gaelic musical influences.

Then there was harpist-composer Ailie Robertson’s Archetypes, commissioned by the ensemble and evoking the universal characters of folk tales. Its five vignettes ranged from the creepy harmonics and discords of The Villain to the cheerfully catchy Everyman. Robertson herself joined the ensemble on clarsach for her beautifully wistful air, Haar.