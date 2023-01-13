Celtic Connections chief and performers condemn BBC Scotland over music programme cuts

The figurehead of Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival and leading acts appearing at the event have joined the growing chorus of criticism of BBC Scotland over cuts to its specialist music programmes.

Donald Shaw is the creative director of Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival. Picture: Bill Murray

Donald Shaw, creative producer of the event, said he was “very shocked and surprised” to discover that the BBC was planning to drop the long-running radio shows Pipelines, Classics Unwrapped and Jazz Nights.

A host of leading musicians due to appear at Celtic Connections have also signed an open letter calling on the Scottish Government to intervene over cuts they will have a “devastating” impact on the country’s classical, jazz and piping scenes.

Gaelic singer Julie fowlis, piper Finlay MacDonald, violinists Laura Wilkie, Greg Lawson and Patsy Reid, cellist Su-a Lee and pianist Fergus McCreadie have all backed the open letter, telling Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson that he is “essential” he intervenes with the highest level of the BBC’s leadership “in order to reverse this terrible decision.”

Celtic Connections creative producer Donald Shaw has criticised BBC Scotland over cuts in its music programming. Picture: Andrew Cawley

The open letter has also been signed by best-selling writer Ian Rankin, Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival producer Fiona Alexander, drummer Tom Bancroft and composer Eddie McGuire, as well as the Scottish Music Industry Association, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Musicians’ Union.

Shaw suggested BBC Scotland were “shooting themselves in the foot” by cutting the shows at an “extraordinary moment” for Scottish music when performers from different genres were collaborating more than ever.

The musician and composer said he owed his career to exposure to traditional music on the radio growing up in Argyll, where he was a founder member of the band Capercaillie.

Shaw has also bemoaned the lack of support from the national broadcaster for the festival ahead of the event reaching its 30th edition next week.

More than 3200 people have already backed an online petition of protest launched by Tommy Smith, one of Scotland’s leading jazz musicians, who has accused BBC Scotland of “abandoning” the art form and urged them to expand its jazz coverage rather than “cut its head off.”

A separate petition urging a rethink from the BBC, which was launched by new Edinburgh International Festival director Nicola Benedetti and Scotland’s leading composer, Sir James MacMillan, has attracted more than 2200 backers so far.

Shaw has previously worked with performers like James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Mark Knopfler, Mary-Chapin Carpenter and Rosanne Cash.

Shaw said: “I was very shocked and surprised to read about this. It’s a real concern. They will have their reasons, but I hope they have a rethink.

“These programmes are not only a lifeline but also open the window to people who might not know the music so well.

"You will have direhards who are really interested in the programmes, but what’s more important is catching people who come upon them and fall in love with the music.

"There are plenty of opportunities for mainstream music now. Surely that means it’s even more the gift of the BBC to educate where they can.

"It just seems like they are shooting themselves in the foot.

“That this is happening at the most extraordinary moment in Scotland when jazz, classical and piping musicians are all speaking to each other and creating very special music.

"I would have thought now would be the time to increase that kind of output on the airwaves, not decrease.

“I wouldn’t be here now, doing what I’m doing, if it wasn’t for listening to Radio Nan Gaidheal while I was growing up in Argyll. I had the radio on, would hear the music, go and buy the records, and start to learn.”

Around 1200 musicians are due to perform in more than 300 events at 25 venues across Glasgow in the first full-scale Celtic Connections for three years.

However Shaw, who has led the programming of Celtic Connections since 2007, said the festival had struggled to generate interest from BBC Scotland in broadcasting from the event.

He told The Scotsman: “We offer BBC Scotland pretty amazing opportunities and they just say ‘we don’t have any money.’ BBC Alba pick them up.

"To my frustration, BBC Scotland now and again say to us: ‘Good news, we want to do a Burns programme.’ There are so many things that we’re doing culturally that need to be exposed.

"There are so many good individuals trying to make music programmes for BBC Scotland, but it’s never been known for its pro-active music programming."

The open letter to Mr Robertson states: "For a small country, we punch well above our weight. The continuing success of our music industry – at the centre of cultural life here at home, and in representing Scotland on the global stage – depends entirely on the infrastructure that exists to support and champion up and coming artists.

This decision comes at an enormously difficult time for all areas of the cultural and creative sectors. The pressures on the music industry are acute. At this pivotal time, it is vital that we do everything we can to protect the infrastructure that supports our fragile yet world-leading ecosystem. The effect of these cuts will be devastating for Scotland’s classical, jazz and piping scenes.”

A statement from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra said: “Classics Unwrapped, Jazz Nights and Pipelines have provided invaluable exposure to genres that don't receive enough airtime on regular radio programming.

"We have received incredible support from the team at Classics Unwrapped and have found great value in the connection it brings us to audiences across the country.”

Caroline Sewell, Scotland organiser at the Musicians’ Union, said: “For musicians, these shows are integral to the survival of these genres in Scotland, providing an essential platform for Scottish artists’ music to be heard by listeners and forming a crucial part of the genres’ infrastructure.