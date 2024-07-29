Cambridge Folk Festival review - 'a stronger than usual Caledonian contingent'

Cambridge Folk Festival, Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge ****

The Cambridge Folk Festival has long been a beloved second home for Scottish musicians but featured a stronger than usual Caledonian contingent in what was officially hailed as the festival's Year of Scotland, kicking off with a Q&A with Celtic Connections Artistic Director Donald Shaw whose own band Capercaillie were the first big draw on the Main Stage. They first played the festival 38 years ago when, according to Shaw, the pace was dizzying. But they are no slouches these days either, thanks to the fleet fingers of piper Michael McGoldrick who popped up again with Shaw as part of the folk festival in microcosm that is the Transatlantic Sessions ensemble.

Battlefield Band founder Brian McNeill, an annual fixture hosting his Festival Session, wins the prize for most Cambridge appearances by any artist ever. At the other end of the spectrum, Edinburgh's Dean Owens made his festival debut, winning fans with the yearning Tex Mex flavours supplied by his band The Sinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capercaillie PIC: Sandy Butler

Showcase Scotland took over the bijou Stage 3 for several hours on Friday and Saturday with highlights including mellifluous vocalist Hannah Rarity, the healing balm of Constant Follower and dynamic sextet Falasgair, expertly balancing their sonic mix of pipes, piano, fiddle and bodhran. This Skye-formed, Glasgow-based outfit have future headliner potential but for now that honour went to the dazzling Talisk, with concertina whizz Mohsen Amini the Lord of the dance with his lightning trills.