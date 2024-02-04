Calum McIlroy, from Aberdeenshire, is the new BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year. Picture: Alan Peebles

A former school ceilidh band player has claimed one of the most coveted prizes in the Scottish music scene.

Calum McIlroy was named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2024 in Glasgow on the final night of the city’s Celtic Connections festival.

The 26-year-old singer, guitarist and mandolin player, one of six contenders for the award, was named the winner four years after previously reaching the final.

A trio he plays in with Megan MacDonald and Chloë Bryce had earlier won the annual Battle of the Bands at Celtic Connections on the first weekend of the festival.

McIlroy, who joined his school ceilidh band for “a bit of fun,” went on to play with local groups like the North East Folk Collective and the Cèol Mòr Big Band, before studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The other contenders in the final, which was broadcast live on Radio Scotland and BBC ALBA, were singer and step dancer Evie Waddell, bagpipe player John Dew, fiddle player Matt Tighe, and singers Ruairidh Gray and Ella Munro.

McIlroy started playing music at Westhill Academy in Aberdeenshire in the lunchtime rehearsals for its ceilidh band.

Calum McIlroy, the new BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the year, with broadcaster Joy Dunlop, who hosted the final of the annual contest in Glasgow. Picture: Alan Peebles

He said: “It’s really wonderful and overwhelming to win, mainly because of the overall standard of the musicians in the competition. It’s been really humbling.

"The level of camaraderie was class and it’s been a really fun experience. I’ve loved it. It didn’t really feel like a competition as everybody was really supportive of each other.

"I last entered the competition in 2020, but everyone who was involved in it didn’t really get to reap the benefits of it. I wanted to re-enter now that things are back up and running again and bring my new music to people.

"The competition is such a great platform for people, particularly as it’s on during Celtic Connections. The number of previous winners who have gone to do incredible things and are still working in traditional music is testament to how important it is.”

The annual competition, which has been running since 2001, is open to musicians aged between 16 and 27 who have been living in Scotland for at least a year. The prize includes a recording session with BBC Scotland as well as the chance to perform at the annual Scots Trad Music Awards in December.

Winning the award has been a launchpad for a host of Scotland's best-known traditional music stars.

Previous winners include the singers Hannah Rarity, Claire Hastings, Robyn Stapleton, Catriona Watt, Emily Smith and James Graham, and musicians Mohsen Amini, Paddy Callaghan, Anna Massie, Stuart Cassells, Ali Levack, Benedict Morris, Eryn Rae and Amy Laurenson.

Meanwhile organisers of Celtic Connections have revealed that one in three shows for this year’s festival were completely sold out.

Ticket sales were up around 15 per cent on the 2023 event as fans flocked to see acts like Chris Thile, Lankum, The Bothy Band, Valtos, Talisk, Kinnaris Quintet and Eddi Reader.

Thirty years on from the event’s launch, an overall attendance of 115,000 was notched up across nearly more than 340 shows and nearly 30 venues.

Creative producer Donald Shaw said: “This year's Celtic Connections was a testament to the creative power and enduring importance of the arts and the music of the people.

"The richness of talent on display, the diverse range of genres and the infectious enthusiasm of the audiences made this year’s edition truly special.

"It's heartening to see the festival grow and evolve, bringing together artists and audiences from all walks of life, joined by a shared appreciation for music, art and cultural expression.