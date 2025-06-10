The pair were greeted by 200 fans as the great BTS reunion inches closer this week.

BTS members RM and V have completed their mandatory military service overnight

The pair thanked fans but asked them to ‘wait’ for any BTS reunion to be undertaken

Two more members are expected to be discharged this week - Jimin and JungKook

From the BTS Army to the South Korean military, and now, once again, back with the BTS Army faithful – RM and V have been discharged from the military.

As reported by The Associated Press, the members completed their mandatory military duty and were met by 200 fans in Chuncheon City this morning (June 10, 2025). The article stated that fans from all over the world came to see the popular duo finally return to civilian life.

Addressing the fans and media in attendance, V told the assembled crowd: 'To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance.'

RM and V are the latest K-Pop idols to have completed their mandatory military service - but are there exemptions for K-Pop acts? | Getty Images

RM and V began their service in December 2023, while three other BTS members — Jin, J-Hope, and Suga — were already months into their conscription.

Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup, was discharged from the army in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October. Jimin and JungKook are scheduled to be discharged tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11. The seventh member, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to military service, and is expected to be released later this month.

Though several of the band members have released solo projects over the past 18 months, with many going on to earn accolades through their soloist works, the band paused all BTS-related activity until all their members had completed their service

Why aren’t K-Pop acts exempt from mandatory military service?

In South Korea, a conscription system mandates that all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 perform 18-21 months of military service. This law is in place primarily to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

While certain individuals are granted exemptions, K-Pop stars and other entertainers are not typically afforded such privileges. Special exemptions are generally reserved for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have achieved top prizes in specific competitions and are deemed to have enhanced national prestige.

Although the law does not exempt K-Pop acts, a revision to the Military Service Act by the National Assembly allowed K-Pop stars, including members of BTS, to postpone their enlistment until age 30. This change came amidst significant public debate regarding potential special exemptions for BTS members.

Ultimately, in 2022, the group's management agency announced that all seven members would fulfill their military duties.

What other K-Pop stars are currently undertaking their mandatory military service?

According to KPopping and Koreaboo, the following K-Pop idols are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service (correct as of writing):

Taedong (OMEGA X): Enlisted April 24, 2025

Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN): Enlisted April 3, 2025

Jinsung (1THE9): Enlisted April 1, 2025

Yunseong (DRIPPIN): Enlisted March 24, 2025

Lue Younghoon (Black Level): Enlisted March 21, 2025

Sangyeon (THE BOYZ): Enlisted March 17, 2025

Seoho (ONEUS): Enlisted February 17, 2025

Hangyeom (OMEGA X): Enlisted February 6, 2025

Kim Woojin (Stray Kids): Enlisted January 20, 2025

Rie (OnlyOneOf): Enlisted January 20, 2025

Jewon (NINE.i): Enlisted January 14, 2025

Chanyoung (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted December 10, 2024

Louis (DV.OL): Enlisted December 5, 2024

Dylan (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted November 12, 2024

Jaehyun (NCT): Enlisted November 4, 2024

Wooseok (UP10TION): Enlisted November 4, 2024

Hwi (Ciipher): Enlisted October 15, 2024

Jeonghan (SEVENTEEN): Enlisted September 26, 2024

Ren (NU'EST): Enlisted September 26, 2024

Seongsoo (ABLUE): Enlisted September 26, 2024

Kim Jonghyeon (NU'EST): Enlisted September 23, 2024

Gwangil (LUCY): Enlisted September 3, 2024

Choi In (E'LAST): Enlisted September 2, 2024

Song (iKON): Enlisted August 13, 2024

Hamin (BZ-Boys): Enlisted August 5, 2024

Sebin (OMEGA X): Enlisted July 16, 2024

Hwichan (OMEGA X): Enlisted July 4, 2024

Dawon (SF9): Enlisted July 1, 2024

Kim Jaehwan (Wanna One): Enlisted July 1, 2024

Chan (iKON): Enlisted June 27, 2024

Bobby (iKON): Enlisted June 3, 2024

Yeo One (PENTAGON): Enlisted May 28, 2024

Hanbin (4MEN): Enlisted May 13, 2024

Sungkook (VANNER): Enlisted May 7, 2024

Taeyong (NCT): Enlisted April 15, 2024

O.V (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted March 26, 2024

Hwang Min Hyun (NU'EST): Enlisted March 21, 2024

Junghoon (GreatGuys): Enlisted March 11, 2024

Minki (GreatGuys): Enlisted March 11, 2024

Jinyoung (D1CE): Enlisted March 4, 2024

Leellamarz (Soloist): Enlisted February 22, 2024

Woodz (UNIQ): Enlisted January 22, 2024

Sehun (EXO): Enlisted December 21, 2023

Shinwon (PENTAGON): Enlisted December 21, 2023

Heejun (KNK): Enlisted December 12, 2023

Jimin (BTS): Enlisted December 12, 2023

Jungkook (BTS): Enlisted December 12, 2023

Zelo (BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON): Enlisted December 12, 2023

Changjo (TEEN TOP): Enlisted November 20, 2023

Woorim (Forestella): Enlisted November 20, 2023

Dawn (HyunA&DAWN): Enlisted October 12, 2023

Hamin (ENOi): Enlisted October 10, 2023

Suga (BTS): Enlisted September 22, 2023

Mini (DUSTIN): Enlisted February 7, 2023